Woman, likely a foreign domestic worker, does TikTok video dirty dancing with elderly woman

A woman, believed to be a foreign domestic worker, has come under fire for filming herself dirty dancing on video with an elderly person she was likely tasked to take care of.

The video, believed to have been put up on TikTok originally, was reposted to Facebook on Oct. 22, 2021, where it was criticised by viewers for being insensitive and demeaning.

It has been watched more than 59,000 times on Facebook.

The elderly woman in the video did not appear to have been aware of what was going on, or to have even consented to be part of the clip that has been made public, as she sat there without moving much.

What video showed

The 14-second video showed the the younger woman, who appeared to be in her 20s, gyrating her hips in sync with the music.

Lianhe Wanbao described the dance moves as the "getting shot dance".

The video, which lacked details such as when it was filmed or who it belonged to, did show the elderly woman's face throughout, as the younger woman performed for the camera by thrusting her hips repeatedly.

At one point, the younger woman brought her crotch directly in front of the elderly woman's face, and she did not flinch as she was likely unaware about what was happening.

The elderly woman did not react at all.

The video ended with the younger woman stepping over the legs of the elderly woman who was seated throughout.

One of the responses to the video said if the foreign domestic worker was not happy with her work, she could choose to leave or voice out, instead of acting out.

Other comments said the authorities should be informed as both women's faces are highly visible and recognisable, so the affected household should step in to take action.

Trend of domestic workers taking videos without consent

This trend of foreign domestic workers taking videos and making them public on social media when they should be engaging in caregiving work, and without the explicit consent of the vulnerable young and old persons who unwittingly get involved, has resulted in the law stepping in.

Previously, a domestic worker in one household in Singapore took multiple videos of her bathing an elderly man under her care without his knowledge.

The 33-year-old Indonesian was charged with multiple counts of recording such clips involving a vulnerable person, and distributing them.

The Chinese press also reported that a group of young foreign domestic helpers in Bukit Batok were seen dancing at the playground daily for TikTok, while the elderly and young persons under their care were left unattended.

One foreign domestic worker was reportedly fired after the report came out.

Follow and listen to our podcast here