S'pore domestic worker, 33, arrested for voyeurism & distributing elderly employer's intimate videos

A 33-year-old female domestic worker in Singapore has been arrested for her suspected involvement in a case of voyeurism and allegedly distributing intimate recordings involving a vulnerable victim who is her elderly male employer.

According to a news release on Oct. 13, the police received a report about the domestic worker on Jan. 3, 2021.

The domestic worker had allegedly filmed videos of herself while bathing her vulnerable elderly employer, and uploaded one of these videos onto social media.

She is also believed to have distributed the videos to others.

The police said she will be charged in court on Oct. 14 with voyeurism with enhanced penalties, and distributing intimate recordings with enhanced penalties.

If found guilty of voyeurism against a vulnerable victim, the offence carries an imprisonment term of up to four years, or fine, or caning, or any combination of such punishments.

If found guilty of distributing intimate recordings of a vulnerable victim, the offence carries an imprisonment term of up to ten years, or fine, or caning, or any combination of such punishments.

But the accused cannot be caned if sentenced as she is a woman.

