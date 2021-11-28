Badminton: S'porean Loh Kean Yew qualifies for finals in Indonesia

Singaporean Loh Kean Yew has qualified for the finals of the Indonesia Open after beating Dane Rasmus Gemke 21-14, 21-7 in the semi-finals in 42 minutes on Nov. 27.

This is the second time the Singaporean has beaten the Dane this month.

Loh beat Gemke at the Hylo Open in Germany before winning that tournament.

All eyes on final match

Loh, ranked world number 26, will play world number two Viktor Axelsen at the Bali International Convention Centre on Sunday, Nov. 28.

Loh will also earn a spot in the year-end BWF World Tour Finals if he wins the Indonesia Open.

It will be the first time a Singaporean male player if he pulls off this feat.

The final match will have ardent and casual badminton fans watching as Loh's recent supreme form comes after he had trained with Axelsen in Dubai for a month in August and September.

The match has been dubbed as a meeting between the master and apprentice.

Loh lost 21-19, 21-14 to Axelsen in October in the first round of the Denmark Open in Odense in a match that lasted just 35 minutes.

If the 24-year-old Singaporean wins the finals, this will be his third major tournament win in two months.

He had won the Dutch Open in October, and then went on to win his first career BWF World Tour Super 500 title earlier in November.

