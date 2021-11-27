Back

Badminton: S'porean Loh Kean Yew beats opponent in 24 minutes to qualify for semi-finals

Belmont Lay | November 27, 2021, 06:31 PM

Singaporean Loh Kean Yew has qualified for the semi-finals of the Indonesia Open after he thrashed Denmark’s Hans-Kristian Vittinghus 21-9, 21-4 in 24 minutes on Nov. 26.

The win extends the 24-year-old's dream run in Indonesia.

This was the first meeting between the two players.

Loh is ranked world number 26, while Vittinghus is ranked world number 21.

Despite being ranked higher, Vittinghus could not provide any replies to Loh's perfect game.

In the first game, Loh went up 12-5, while in the second game, he did better by leading 12-1.

Before this strong showing, Loh beat world number 1 Kento Momota on Nov. 25 in 69 minutes.

This will be the first time that the Singaporean has qualified for a Super 1000 semi-final.

Loh won his first career BWF World Tour Super 500 title earlier in November 2021.

He had won the Dutch Open crown in October.

He next faces Denmark’s world number 13 Rasmus Gemke in the semi-final.

