Badminton: S'porean Loh Kean Yew beats world no. 1 Kento Momota at Indonesia Open

Both players collapsed to the ground after the gruelling exchange.

Belmont Lay | November 26, 2021, 02:23 AM

Singaporean Loh Kean Yew beat world number one badminton player Kento Momota at the Indonesia Open on Nov. 25 to advance to the quarter final.

Loh, ranked 26th in the world, defeated the Japanese player and tournament top seed 21-7, 17-21, 21-19 in 69 minutes.

This is Loh’s first career win over Momota.

Both players collapsed to the ground after the gruelling exchange that lasted more than an hour.

The 24-year-old Singaporean won his first career BWF World Tour Super 500 title earlier in November 2021.

He had won the Dutch Open crown in October.

He next faces Denmark's Hans-Kristian Vittinghus.

Loh has been performing well following his one-month training stint with Tokyo 2020 men's singles champion Viktor Axelsen after the Olympics this year.

Loh is the first Singaporean to reach a Super 1000 quarter-final since the BWF World Tour began in 2018.

