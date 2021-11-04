Back

S'pore TikTokers' rendition of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham dance at HDB void deck is incredibly on point

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie GREAT

Joshua Lee | November 04, 2021, 09:44 PM

TikTok. It's the gift that keeps giving us underrated talents here in Singapore.

The latest is TikToker @simplejeee who uploaded a masterpiece on November 4, possibly to celebrate Deepavali.

It features three guys dancing to "Bole Chudiyan" a song from acclaimed Bollywood movie "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham".

The choreography is on point — frame for frame — but more than that, it's also the expressions, the selective attention to detail, and camera work, all coming together to make this a hilarious production.

Here are some choice gifs for your viewing pleasure:

Noted the improvised choli. That's some trendy Bollywood fashion right there.

 

He's really giving Kareena Kapoor a run for her money.

Slick camera work.

 

"Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham" is a 2001 Hindi film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor. The latter two are the stars who are parodied in this clip.

The title of the film translates to "Sometimes there is joy, sometimes there is sorrow". It chronicles the troubles and misunderstandings in an Indian family after their adopted son marries a girl from a lower socio-economic class.

You can watch @simplejeee's masterpiece here:

@simplejeeehappy deepavali guys!!♬ original sound - simple

