Farmhouse S'pore brings back limited edition peppermint chocolate milk from S$2.50

In 2018, F&N's Farmhouse launched the limited edition Peppermint Chocolate Flavoured Milk with Fresh Milk.

The beverage is making a return this year.

For those who have not tried it, it is a concoction of peppermint, chocolate and Australian milk.

The drink comes in two sizes:

A litre pack (S$3.30)

490ml pack (S$2.50)

The peppermint chocolate milk is now available at most supermarkets, hypermarkets and participating retail outlets.

Top image from F&N and @low_winnie on Instagram.

