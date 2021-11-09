Back

Farmhouse S'pore brings back limited edition peppermint chocolate milk from S$2.50

'Tis the season.

Fasiha Nazren | November 09, 2021, 07:49 PM

In 2018, F&N's Farmhouse launched the limited edition Peppermint Chocolate Flavoured Milk with Fresh Milk.

The beverage is making a return this year.

For those who have not tried it, it is a concoction of peppermint, chocolate and Australian milk.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Winnie Low (@low_winnie)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @sky4everwen

The drink comes in two sizes:

A litre pack (S$3.30)

Photo from F&N.

490ml pack (S$2.50)

Photo from F&N.

The peppermint chocolate milk is now available at most supermarkets, hypermarkets and participating retail outlets.

Top image from F&N and @low_winnie on Instagram.

