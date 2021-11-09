Farmhouse S'pore brings back limited edition peppermint chocolate milk from S$2.50

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
In 2018, F&N's Farmhouse launched the limited edition Peppermint Chocolate Flavoured Milk with Fresh Milk.
The beverage is making a return this year.
For those who have not tried it, it is a concoction of peppermint, chocolate and Australian milk.
The drink comes in two sizes:
A litre pack (S$3.30)
490ml pack (S$2.50)
The peppermint chocolate milk is now available at most supermarkets, hypermarkets and participating retail outlets.
