Limited edition Farmhouse Peppermint Chocolate milk available in S’pore for S$3.30

Nice one.

Joshua Lee | November 14, 2018 @ 03:50 pm

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

It’s Christmas soon and F&N’s Farmhouse has launched a limited edition Peppermint Chocolate Flavoured Milk with Fresh Milk.

This is the first time the local dairy company has launched a Peppermint Chocolate flavoured milk in Singapore.

The Australian-imported milk contains cocoa powder and a “refreshing burst of cool peppermint”, according to 8 Days.

The milk can be used to create various Christmas-themed drinks like Iced Peppermint Creme Latte, Peppermint Mocha-tini (alcoholic), and Chocolate Peppermint Milkshake.

Farmhouse has provided recipes for the drinks on their site:

According to 8 Days, the Farmhouse Peppermint Chocolate Flavoured Milk with Fresh Milk is available at all supermarkets and participating retail outlets for S$3.30 (1 litre pack).

However, it was not available when we headed down to a Cold Storage outlet at Lavender this afternoon.

Perhaps this new flavour is still making its way to stores.

Stocks are limited, so you might want to hurry if you want to try this limited edition flavoured milk.

All images via F&N Farmhouse

