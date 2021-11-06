Halal steamboat & grill opens at Boat Quay with waterfront views, free-flow seafood at S$32.90/pax

Farah Diana Steamboat & Grill, a restaurant offering halal steamboat and grill buffet has moved to Boat Quay.

The eating place, previously located at Kaki Bukit, officially opened at its new location on Thursday (Nov. 4).

The new restaurant's outdoor seating area has picturesque views of the waterfront.

Indoor seating area:

Prices

Here are the prices for a 90-minute buffet:

Adult: S$32.90

Child: S$25.90 (seven to 12 years old)

Senior S$28.90 (60 years old and above)

The buffet offers marinated meats, vegetables and an assortment of seafood like crabs, prawns, and other shellfish.

It also includes free-flow dessert and drinks.

Reservations

To make a reservation, WhatsApp 87861229.

Farah Diana Steamboat & Grill

Address: 73 Boat Quay Singapore 049861

Opening hours: 4pm to 11pm, daily

