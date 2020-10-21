Halal steamboat & grill with free-flow crab, prawns at S$25.90 nett opening Nov. 1, 2020

A Halal steamboat and grill buffet, Farah Diana Steamboat & Grill, is opening in Kaki Bukit on Nov. 1, 2020.

If you find them familiar, the eatery was previously at Changi.

The buffet will offer a variety of food such as marinated meats, seafood like crab and prawn, vegetables, mushrooms and more.

You can also expect the usual ingredients like crabsticks and hotdogs.

Diners can opt for either chicken or tom yum soup base.

Here are the prices:

Adult (S$25.90 nett)

Child (five to 12 years old) (S$14.90 nett)

Do note that the price excludes drinks. You can dine for 150 minutes.

Here are some photos of the ingredients:

As part of safe management measures, food will be served to your table.

Details

To make a reservation, WhatsApp 87690591 or 87861229.

Farah Diana Steamboat & Grill is located at Makan Empire coffeeshop, near Kaki Bukit MRT Station.

Address:

Makan Empire

11 Kaki Bukit Road 4, Bartley Biz Centre, Singapore 417806

Opening hours:

Tuesday to Sunday, 3pm onwards

Last serving at 10:30pm

Top photos via @farahdianasteamboat on Instagram