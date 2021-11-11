VTL: Denmark imposes quarantine for travellers from S'pore regardless of vaccination status

All travellers from Singapore will now have to serve at least four days' of quarantine in Denmark upon arrival, announced the Embassy of Denmark in Singapore in a Facebook post on Nov. 11.

The revision comes after the Council of the European Union (EU) removed Singapore and Ukraine from the list of countries for which travel restrictions should be lifted on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

"High risk country"

According to the Facebook post, Singapore is now considered a "high risk country for travel to Europe".

Singapore's Vaccination Certificate is presently not recognised by Denmark.

All travellers from Singapore will have to be tested upon arrival, and self-isolated for 10 days, with the exception of certain groups, such as fully vaccinated Danish citizens and children below 16 years of age.

If a negative Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test is produced, the quarantine can end early, on the fourth day.

Background

Denmark was one of several European countries added to Singapore's Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) scheme earlier in October 2021.

Under the scheme, travellers did not have to serve quarantine as long as they were fully vaccinated, when travelling between the VTL countries and Singapore.

However, they would need to undergo a simple Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing regime.

On Nov. 9, the EU council announced that Singapore and Ukraine would be removed from a list of countries for which restrictions are lifted.

This was based on criteria covering "the epidemiological situation and overall response to Covid-19, as well as the reliability of the available information and data sources."

While the recommendation is not legally binding, the authorities of the member states "remain responsible for implementing the content of the recommendation".

Currently, Singapore has VTLs with the following EU countries: Spain, Denmark, Italy, France, Germany, the Netherlands. Finland and Sweden will be added to the VTL list later this month.

