S'pore extending Vaccinated Travel Lanes to US, UK, France, Spain, Canada, Italy, Denmark & the Netherlands from Oct. 19

Singapore will extend Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTL) to eight more countries.

They are:

U.S.

UK

Canada

France

Italy

Spain

The Netherlands

Denmark

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said in a press release that these VTLs will kick in from Oct. 19, 2021.

Application for Vaccinated Travel Passes (VTP) will start from Oct. 12, 10am (Singapore time).

There will be no restrictions on the purpose of travel under the VTL arrangement and no requirement for a controlled itinerary or sponsor.

Requirements for VTL travellers

Vaccination status and travel history

All VTL travellers must be fully vaccinated.

They will have to present their vaccination certificates that were issued in any VTL country or Singapore.

VTL travellers must have also remained in one or more of the VTL countries and/or Singapore in the last 14 consecutive days prior to travelling on a designated VTL flight.

Testing

VTL travellers from the VTL countries can enter Singapore without quarantine, but they will need to undergo a Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

The number of Covid-19 PCR tests will be reduced from four to two for VTL travellers entering Singapore on or after Oct. 19.

They will need to undergo a pre-departure test within 48 hours before departing to Singapore and obtain a negative test result.

They will also need to take an on-arrival test at Changi Airport and remain self-isolated until their test result is confirmed to be negative.

The PCR tests on Day 3 and Day 7 of the travellers' arrival in Singapore will no longer be needed.

The Ministry of Health (MOH)'s public health assessment stated that the pre-departure test and on-arrival test provide sufficient safeguards for detecting and isolating imported Covid-19 cases.

The removal of the Day 3 and Day 7 PCR tests will also help reduce cost and improve convenience for VTL travellers, CAAS said.

Designated VTL Flights

Travellers who are travelling to Singapore under the VTL must travel on designated VTL flights.

They may transit via another VTL country to take a designated VTL flight into Singapore.

Travellers who are transferring or transiting through Singapore will also be allowed to travel on the designated VTL flights.

Short-Term Visitors and Long-Term Pass Holders

Short-term visitors and long-term pass holders will need to apply for a Vaccinated Travel Pass (VTP) to enter Singapore under the VTL.

Fully vaccinated Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents do not need to apply for a VTP to enter Singapore under the VTL.

Short-term visitors who require a visa for travel to Singapore must separately obtain a visa. They are advised to do so after receiving their VTP approval and before departing for Singapore.

They must also purchase travel insurance, with a minimum coverage of S$30,000 for Covid-19-related medical treatment and hospitalisation costs, prior to travel to Singapore.

In addition, these visitors must use the TraceTogether app in Singapore to facilitate contact tracing.

VTL with Korea

The Ministry of Transport (MOT) has previously announced that Singapore will also extend the VTL to the Republic of Korea.

The VTL with Korea will start from Nov. 15, 2021.

Application for the VTP will begin on Nov. 8, 10am (Singapore time).

Confidence gained from Brunei and Germany VTLs

CAAS said that the new VTL extensions come after the "experience and confidence" Singapore has gained from the VTLs with Brunei Darussalam and Germany, which were launched on Sep. 8, 2021.

As at Oct. 8, 11:59pm, 1,926 VTP holders from Brunei and Germany have entered Singapore.

Of these, there have only been two imported Covid-19 cases. Both were detected at the point of arrival through their Covid-19 PCR tests.

They were isolated and had no interaction with the community.

All travellers also complied with the VTL requirements and adhered to its public health measures, CAAS added.

Follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top image by Shawn Ang via Unsplash.