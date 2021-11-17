Back

Mother in Chin Swee Road toddler murder case offered bail of S$80,000

The burnt corpse of the two-year-old was found in a metal pot inside a Chin Swee Road HDB flat in 2019.

Lean Jinghui | November 17, 2021, 04:38 PM

Events

CapitaLand Malls: A Jolly Molly Christmas

11 November 2021 - 31 December 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A 33-year-old woman accused of killing her two-year-old daughter, whose burnt remains were later found in a metal pot in a Chin Swee Road HDB flat in 2019, has been offered bail of S$80,000 in court on Nov. 16.

According to a Straits Times report, her pre-trial conference will subsequently be held on Dec. 17, 2021.

The news of the S$80,000 bail comes after the woman was granted a discharge not amounting to an acquittal earlier this year on March 2, 2021, for her murder charge.

Alleged offenders granted such a discharge can still be prosecuted for the offence later, depending on the evidence that emerge.

Background

On Sep. 10, 2019, the burnt corpse of a toddler was found in a metal pot inside a HDB flat at Chin Swee Road.

A then-31-year-old man and a then-30-year-old woman were later charged on Sep. 17 that year for murdering their two-and-a-half-year-old daughter in 2014.

The little girl's remains were only found inside the metal pot five years later in 2019, after neighbours reported a pungent smell from the unit.

It was later revealed by the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) that the family of the toddler has had interactions with various government agencies and community organisations over the years.

Members of the public had expressed their shock and concern over how a young child in Singapore in this day and age could have gone missing and unaccounted for, only to be discovered dead five years later, under morbid circumstances.

The couple reportedly have at least three other children.

Both the accused cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the identities of the children.

Ongoing charges

Currently, the woman faces 12 other charges, including multiple counts of abuse involving four other children.

According to court documents seen by Mothership, the woman had allegedly abused her two-year-old daughter between Jun. 1, 2013, and March 2014, by hitting her with a belt and a hanger, slapping her face and thigh, pinching her thigh and feeding her chilli padi.

She was also charged for allegedly ill-treating her toddler, then choosing not to provide the child with adequate medical aid despite there being a "medical emergency", sometime in March 2014.

According to court documents, when the girl had died, the couple had allegedly then burned her body and concealed the remains of the body in a metal pot, that was "further encased in a sealed box and kept under the kitchen stove".

The man, who is still accused of murder, has his case pending.

He faces 13 other charges, which include perverting the course of justice by disposing of and concealing the dead girl's body, giving false information to a public servant on her whereabouts, child abuse, and drug consumption.

Related stories:

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images via Google Maps

Chinese paintings & ikebana floral arrangements at Charity Art Exhibition on level 4 of ION Orchard till Nov. 21, 2021

The paintings are on sale to the public.

November 17, 2021, 05:09 PM

High Court dismisses application by M Ravi against K Shanmugam for alleged contempt of court

AGC said that the application had no legal basis.

November 17, 2021, 04:52 PM

PSLE results out on Nov. 24, 2021, students can collect in person

Here it comes.

November 17, 2021, 04:51 PM

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman claims he hasn't heard about tennis star's sexual assault allegations

But everyone else has heard about it.

November 17, 2021, 04:25 PM

Waterloo Street temple to reopen on Nov. 22, 2021, to close for 30 mins daily at 12:30pm for cleaning

A step forward.

November 17, 2021, 03:22 PM

Chinese medicine Lianhua Qingwen not approved in S'pore to treat Covid-19: HSA

Medicine touted on social media and Telegram chat groups as a treatment option.

November 17, 2021, 03:01 PM

S'pore sentences another M'sian to death, this time for trafficking 57.54g of heroin

The 39-year-old accused claimed he was holding on to stolen phones.

November 17, 2021, 01:30 PM

Underwater high tea experience with sustainable menu at Sentosa till Jan. 2, 2022

Darling, it's better, down where it's wetter.

November 17, 2021, 01:10 PM

S'pore suffers 7-1 loss to Morocco A' team in last match of Dubai training camp before Suzuki Cup

Nazrul Nazari managed a consolation goal in the 88th minute.

November 17, 2021, 01:05 PM

Temasek says Nikkei Asia article misinterpreted its chief investment strategist on China investments, releases interview transcript

Temasek clarifies.

November 17, 2021, 12:24 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.