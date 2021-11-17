Mother in Chin Swee Road toddler murder case offered bail of S$80,000

A 33-year-old woman accused of killing her two-year-old daughter, whose burnt remains were later found in a metal pot in a Chin Swee Road HDB flat in 2019, has been offered bail of S$80,000 in court on Nov. 16.

According to a Straits Times report, her pre-trial conference will subsequently be held on Dec. 17, 2021.

The news of the S$80,000 bail comes after the woman was granted a discharge not amounting to an acquittal earlier this year on March 2, 2021, for her murder charge.

Alleged offenders granted such a discharge can still be prosecuted for the offence later, depending on the evidence that emerge.

Background

On Sep. 10, 2019, the burnt corpse of a toddler was found in a metal pot inside a HDB flat at Chin Swee Road.

A then-31-year-old man and a then-30-year-old woman were later charged on Sep. 17 that year for murdering their two-and-a-half-year-old daughter in 2014.

The little girl's remains were only found inside the metal pot five years later in 2019, after neighbours reported a pungent smell from the unit.

It was later revealed by the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) that the family of the toddler has had interactions with various government agencies and community organisations over the years.

Members of the public had expressed their shock and concern over how a young child in Singapore in this day and age could have gone missing and unaccounted for, only to be discovered dead five years later, under morbid circumstances.

The couple reportedly have at least three other children.

Both the accused cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the identities of the children.

Ongoing charges

Currently, the woman faces 12 other charges, including multiple counts of abuse involving four other children.

According to court documents seen by Mothership, the woman had allegedly abused her two-year-old daughter between Jun. 1, 2013, and March 2014, by hitting her with a belt and a hanger, slapping her face and thigh, pinching her thigh and feeding her chilli padi.

She was also charged for allegedly ill-treating her toddler, then choosing not to provide the child with adequate medical aid despite there being a "medical emergency", sometime in March 2014.

According to court documents, when the girl had died, the couple had allegedly then burned her body and concealed the remains of the body in a metal pot, that was "further encased in a sealed box and kept under the kitchen stove".

The man, who is still accused of murder, has his case pending.

He faces 13 other charges, which include perverting the course of justice by disposing of and concealing the dead girl's body, giving false information to a public servant on her whereabouts, child abuse, and drug consumption.

