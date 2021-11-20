Queue-drawing wanton mee by ex-Crystal jade chef expanding to Bedok & AMK

Those who had no qualms about standing in line for wanton mee will be happy to know that Chef Kin HK Wanton Noodle is expanding.

Helmed by Chan Wing Kin, a former head chef at Crystal Jade, the stall saw hour-long queues after news of its opening was splashed all over social media.

In the coming weeks, two more outlets will be added to Chan's résumé: one at Bedok, and another at Ang Mo Kio.

The chef said that he was "blown away" by the initial reception, where they sold up to over 1,000 bowls a day.

"I truly believe that good bowl of Hong Kong wanton noodles should be available to all and not just in Cantonese restaurants," he added.

Unlike Singapore-style wanton mee, the Hong Kong version is typically served in a bowl of soup and comes with prawn dumplings instead of char siew.

Customers can expect the same dishes at the new outlets: Wanton Noodles (S$5), Dumpling Noodles (S$5), and Braised Beef Brisket Noodles (S$5.50).

Old hen, pork, Jinhua ham, and dried flounder fish form the stock, which is simmered for eight hours to produce an umami broth.

Chef Kin HK Wanton Noodle

Second outlet

Address: Blk 59 New Upper Changi Road, Singapore 461059

Opens Nov. 26, 2021

Third outlet

Address: Blk 107 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4, Singapore 560107

Opens Dec. 14, 2021.

Opening Hours: 7:30am to 8pm, daily

Delivery available via Deliveroo, Foodpanda and GrabFood, to be launched at later date.

