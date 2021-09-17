Ex-Crystal Jade chef sells S$5 HK-style wanton noodles in Yishun coffee shop

Another chef has left the establishment and started his own business.

Chan Wing Kin, the former head chef at Crystal Jade, has set up shop in Yishun selling Hong Kong-style wanton noodles.

One of the main draws of Chef Kin HK Wanton Noodle is its relatively affordable pricing—while the dish is usually found only in restaurants for around S$10, Kin is selling his dumpling noodles at S$5 per bowl.

Unlike Singapore-style wanton mee, the Hong Kong version is typically served in a bowl of soup and comes with prawn dumplings instead of char siew.

Old hen, pork, Jinhua ham, and dried flounder fish form the stock, which is simmered for eight hours to produce an umami broth.

However, if you prefer your noodles dry, that option is also available.

Other dishes on the menu include Braised Beef Brisket Noodles (S$5.50), Fried Wanton (S$4), and Fried Dumpling (S$4).

Kin started out in Cantonese restaurants in Hong Kong over 40 years ago, when he was 18.

He moved to Singapore a few years later, finding work as a Chinese banquet chef in a hotel before settling down as Head Chef of Crystal Jade for the next 20 years.

Chef Kin HK Wanton Noodle

Address: Block 632 Yishun Street 61, #01-14 Stall 6, Singapore 760632 (13-minute walk from Khatib MRT station)

Opening Hours: 7:30am to 8pm, daily