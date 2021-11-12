S'pore boy, 4, who got Covid-19-linked rare inflammatory syndrome, out of ICU

Muhammad Ali Zafir Mohamed Azmi, the four-year-old boy who got Covid-19 and ended up in the intensive care unit (ICU), has been discharged on Nov. 9.

He spent a week in ICU, starting on Nov. 1, as he had contracted a rare inflammatory syndrome linked to Covid-19 in children.

The day of his ICU admission was the day he was brought to KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH).

In the ICU, he was intubated and placed on a ventilator and was only taken off it on Nov. 7.

Ali Zafir has been transferred to a high dependency ward in KKH, his mother, Marilyn Cacanindin, 39, told The Straits Times.

His mother has been publicly sharing updates about her son on Facebook.

Despite her son's condition improving, she also told ST that he has trouble sitting up on his own and is starting on small quantities of food, while also having to undergo physiotherapy.

Background on his condition

When the boy was first admitted to KKH, his symptoms included a persistent high fever, chills and vomiting.

He also suffered from involuntary jerking in his sleep, bruising on his limbs and intense stomach pain.

He was subsequently diagnosed with multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C).

MIS-C can affect the brain and kidneys, among other organs, and has been observed in children who have recovered from Covid-19 without incident.

The cause of MIS-C is unknown.

In Singapore, so far, five out of some 8,000 paediatric Covid-19 cases have been diagnosed with MIS-C.

Top photos via