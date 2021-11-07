Back

Boy, 4, in KKH Children's ICU, after getting Covid-19 on Sep. 24, 1 of 4 to have inflammatory syndrome

The four cases have been detected among the more than 8,000 children who got Covid-19 in Singapore.

Belmont Lay | November 07, 2021, 10:38 AM

Events

Takashimaya Department Store Home & Living Sale

25 October 2021 - 25 November 2021

Household & Interior Departments, B1, Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Four children in Singapore have developed paediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome-Covid (MIS-C), which is a syndrome linked to a previous Covid-19 infection.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) provided this update late on Saturday, Nov. 6.

Among the four cases, a four-year-old boy is still in the Children’s Intensive Care Unit (CICU).

Out of the remaining three, one is in a general ward, and two have been discharged.

The four cases are:

a. A three-year-old boy admitted to the National University Hospital (NUH) CICU on Oct. 16, 2021. He had repeatedly tested PCR-negative, but his serology test results indicated that he likely had a Covid-19 infection two to six weeks prior to the development of MIS-C. He has since recovered and was discharged on Oct. 23.

b. An eight-year-old boy admitted to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital’s (KKH) CICU on Oct. 27, 2021. He had been previously diagnosed with Covid-19 infection on Sep. 30. He has since recovered and was

discharged on Nov. 1.

c. A four-year-old boy admitted to KKH CICU on Nov. 1, 2021. As of Nov. 7, the boy remains in the CICU and his breathing is supported by mechanical ventilation. He had previously tested positive for Covid-19 infection on Sep. 24. The KKH paediatric teams are actively managing his care.

d. A two-month-old female infant admitted to KKH General Ward on Nov. 3, 2021. She was previously admitted to KKH for Covid-19 infection on Oct. 12, and discharged on Oct. 19. The patient’s condition remains stable, with no oxygen requirements.

What is inflammatory syndrome?

MIS-C is considered rare and the four cases have been detected among the more than 8,000 children infected with the coronavirus here since the start of the pandemic, MOH said.

MIS-C is similar to Kawasaki Disease (KD), which has been linked to various virus or bacterial infections, and occurs in 150 to 200 children a year in Singapore.

Symptoms of MIS-C include persistent fever above 38.5°C for three days or more, with difficulty breathing, headache, neck swelling, rash, swollen hands and feet, conjunctivitis, diarrhoea, or abdominal pain.

Kawasaki Disease results in inflammation in blood vessels throughout the body, and generally affects those younger than five years old.

MOH added that an international review from 26 countries in May 2020 reported the MIS-C incidence rate of 0.14 per cent (14 in 10,000) among all children with Covid-19 infection.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via

M'sia company’s name & logo last 3 years was Meta before Facebook's Meta rebrand

Cheng also wondered if he should change the name of his company.

November 07, 2021, 04:56 PM

YouTube removes content of S'pore woman with anti-vax stance for violating community guidelines

However, it is unclear which community guidelines were not followed.

November 07, 2021, 04:21 PM

NParks to plant 5,000 trees to restore Labrador coastal forest

Home to many species.

November 07, 2021, 03:06 PM

BlueSG car wheel falls off entirely while travelling on S'pore road

Thankfully, the car was not travelling along the expressway at that time.

November 07, 2021, 02:47 PM

Hougang mandarin duck turning back into sexy self, colourful feathers regrowing

Its transformation will likely be documented by a legion of photographers at the canal.

November 07, 2021, 02:05 PM

Haidilao to close or suspend 300 stores before 2021 ends, but will not fire anyone

It measures its performance according to how many times a table sits new customers each day.

November 07, 2021, 01:30 PM

Someone stole Queenstown cat feeder's phone while she was feeding cats in broad daylight, police report made

Her phone is an old Android phone model but it contained valuable contacts and photos.

November 07, 2021, 01:12 PM

S'pore football captain Hariss Harun gets Covid-19

Another blow to Singapore football.

November 07, 2021, 12:37 PM

Free coconut Mr Softee with any purchase at 7-Eleven S'pore till Nov. 8, 2021

Enjoy some ice cream in the cooling weather.

November 07, 2021, 12:14 PM

Badminton: S'porean Yeo Jia Min, ranked No. 26, beats world No. 11 in upset win

The Singaporean is through to the finals in Germany.

November 07, 2021, 11:49 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.