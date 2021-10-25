Back

Xiaxue reached out to Ryan Tan for interview but no response yet

She also asked the implicated parties what is it like to manage the hate comments.

Fasiha Nazren | October 25, 2021, 02:50 PM

Events

MENDAKI-IPS Policy Dialogue 2021

30 October 2021 - 30 October 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

On Sunday night (Oct. 24), influencer Xiaxue released an exclusive almost two-hour interview with Night Owl Cinematics (NOC) co-founder Sylvia Chan.

Maintains neutral view

As of the time of writing, the explosive interview has been watched 600,000 times on YouTube.

On Oct. 25, Xiaxue responded via Instagram Story to allegations made about the video's agenda and denied setting up the interview to "somehow help" Chan.

She stressed that she tried her best to "keep neutral" and didn't go easy on Chan with her questioning.

Xiaxue emphasised that the video wasn't made as a "propaganda campaign" to save Sylvia.

If she appeared "sympathetic or empathetic", she reasoned that it is hard not to when "someone is sobbing their heart out in front of you".

In response to questions on why she interviewed Sylvia then, Xiaxue wrote:

"Huh dumb question leh she's the one who is in deep shit and accused of a million things and have kept silent so far? Everyone thinks Ryan is so perfect so I interview him for what ah? Ask him wow Ryan why everyone love you so much? Interesting meh?"

Xiaxue also said her role as an interviewer is to "just ask the questions" and not grill someone like a "bad cop".

"I ask the hardball questions and leave it up to the audience to interpret my guest's answers themselves."

Screenshot from @xiaxue on Instagram.

Reached out to Tan but to no avail

Addressing the people who have asked her to interview fellow NOC co-founder Ryan Tan for a balanced take on the saga, Xiaxue said she has reached out to him, but has yet to receive a response.

She, perhaps jokingly, added: "I'll interview anyone who gives me views tbh I love asking people questions."

Screenshot from @xiaxue on Instagram.

"Fun not managing the hate comments?"

In a separate Instagram Story, Xiaxue also made a remark on the former NOC talents who have come out to clear the air.

She said that nobody is accusing them of sleeping with their boss.

However, screenshots shared in a blog accompanying Xiaxue's video allegedly shows Tan admitting that he had crushes on some of the talents.

In the Instagram Story, she also asked the implicated parties what it feels like to manage the "hate comments":

"Fun not managing the hate comments? Was very fun when you guys did it relentlessly for weeks to Sylvia right lol... She was just a silent punching bag so very shiok to keep boxing right? How does it feel like when it's done to you? Nice?"

However, Xiaxue stressed once again that she is neither on Chan's nor Tan's side. Instead, she said that she is not a fan of people who "claim moral high ground when bullying others".

She did admit that she is enjoying seeing the things that have unfolded:

"Am I enjoying watching this group of people — who have resorted to releasing private chats and confidential company information to take someone down — squirm with dealing just a tiny fraction of the hate they have inflicted on someone else? Yes, yes I am."

Tan has yet to respond to Chan's allegations 12 hours after Xiaxue's video interview went out.

You can see the Instagram Story here:

Screenshot from @xiaxue on Instagram.

Related stories

Top image from @xiaxue and @ryanxgo on Instagram.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

More than 600,000 views on Sylvia Chan & Xiaxue interview overnight

"It’s gonna be a wild ride with bombshells aplenty so grab some popcorn and enjoy," said the video's description on YouTube.

October 25, 2021, 02:34 PM

Foodpanda rider in M'sia walks into customer's bedroom directly to wake him up & deliver his order

Going the extra mile.

October 25, 2021, 02:00 PM

Former NOC influencers react to Sylvia Chan interview with Xiaxue

Mostly to deny what Sylvia said.

October 25, 2021, 01:36 PM

S'pore's first electric motorcycle now available for pre-order, priced at S$13,200

According to Scorpio Electric, the X1 has a projected range of 200km in a single charge.

October 25, 2021, 01:26 PM

Sylvia Chan’s 2-hour interview with Xiaxue summarised in point form

Goodbye, Sunday night. See you next week.

October 25, 2021, 12:37 PM

M'sia unilaterally says it may reopen to S'pore travellers in Nov. 2021

One more time for the record.

October 25, 2021, 12:30 PM

Bloomberg forum delegates can dine in groups of 5 at designated S'pore restaurants: EDB, STB

Outside of pre-designated venues and restaurants, however, attendees will have to abide by the current 2-person rule for meals.

October 25, 2021, 12:25 PM

Leaked documents reveal nations push back against climate recommendations report

The IPCC authors affirmed that their reports are evidence-based, stating that their processes are "designed to guard against lobbying".

October 25, 2021, 12:08 PM

Free coffee, sushi rolls & 50% off rewards for hotel stays to celebrate shopFarEast Member’s Day

Free stuff must share.

October 25, 2021, 11:56 AM

James Michael Tyler, actor who played Gunther on 'Friends', dies aged 59

RIP.

October 25, 2021, 11:44 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.