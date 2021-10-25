Xiaxue reached out to Ryan Tan for interview but no response yet

On Sunday night (Oct. 24), influencer Xiaxue released an exclusive almost two-hour interview with Night Owl Cinematics (NOC) co-founder Sylvia Chan.

Maintains neutral view

As of the time of writing, the explosive interview has been watched 600,000 times on YouTube.

On Oct. 25, Xiaxue responded via Instagram Story to allegations made about the video's agenda and denied setting up the interview to "somehow help" Chan.

She stressed that she tried her best to "keep neutral" and didn't go easy on Chan with her questioning.

Xiaxue emphasised that the video wasn't made as a "propaganda campaign" to save Sylvia.

If she appeared "sympathetic or empathetic", she reasoned that it is hard not to when "someone is sobbing their heart out in front of you".

In response to questions on why she interviewed Sylvia then, Xiaxue wrote:

"Huh dumb question leh she's the one who is in deep shit and accused of a million things and have kept silent so far? Everyone thinks Ryan is so perfect so I interview him for what ah? Ask him wow Ryan why everyone love you so much? Interesting meh?"

Xiaxue also said her role as an interviewer is to "just ask the questions" and not grill someone like a "bad cop".

"I ask the hardball questions and leave it up to the audience to interpret my guest's answers themselves."

Reached out to Tan but to no avail

Addressing the people who have asked her to interview fellow NOC co-founder Ryan Tan for a balanced take on the saga, Xiaxue said she has reached out to him, but has yet to receive a response.

She, perhaps jokingly, added: "I'll interview anyone who gives me views tbh I love asking people questions."

"Fun not managing the hate comments?"

In a separate Instagram Story, Xiaxue also made a remark on the former NOC talents who have come out to clear the air.

She said that nobody is accusing them of sleeping with their boss.

However, screenshots shared in a blog accompanying Xiaxue's video allegedly shows Tan admitting that he had crushes on some of the talents.

In the Instagram Story, she also asked the implicated parties what it feels like to manage the "hate comments":

"Fun not managing the hate comments? Was very fun when you guys did it relentlessly for weeks to Sylvia right lol... She was just a silent punching bag so very shiok to keep boxing right? How does it feel like when it's done to you? Nice?"

However, Xiaxue stressed once again that she is neither on Chan's nor Tan's side. Instead, she said that she is not a fan of people who "claim moral high ground when bullying others".

She did admit that she is enjoying seeing the things that have unfolded:

"Am I enjoying watching this group of people — who have resorted to releasing private chats and confidential company information to take someone down — squirm with dealing just a tiny fraction of the hate they have inflicted on someone else? Yes, yes I am."

Tan has yet to respond to Chan's allegations 12 hours after Xiaxue's video interview went out.

You can see the Instagram Story here:

