Thailand extends quarantine-free travel to 46 countries & regions, up from 10, starting Nov. 1

Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had announced on Oct. 21 that the country is expanding its quarantine-free travel from 10 countries to 46 countries and regions, Bangkok Post reported.

Singapore was included in the list of the initial 10 countries.

The list of 46 includes Australia, Brunei, Canada, (mainland) China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Prayut said that visitors from these 46, which he described as a "low-risk group", may enter Thailand by air without quarantine.

They must be fully vaccinated and also must show a negative pre-departure Covid-19 test result.

Visitors must also agree to take another Covid-19 test upon arrival.

Areas available for travel

According to the Bangkok Post, visitors can travel to these 17 areas without quarantine:

Phuket Surat Thani Bangkok Samut Prakan (Suvarnabhumi airport) Krabi Phangnga Prachuap Khiri Khan (Nong Kae, Hua Hin) Phetchaburi (Cha-am) Chon Buri (Pattaya, Bang Lamung, Jomtien, Bang Sare, Koh Sichang, Si Racha) Ranong (Koh Payam) Chiang Mai (Muang, Mae Rim, Mae Taeng, Doi Tao) Loei (Chiang Khan) Buri Ram (Muang) Nong Khai (Muang, Si Chiang Mai, Tha Bo, Sangkhom) Udon Thani (Muang, Na Yoong, Nong Han, Kumphawapi, Ban Dung) Rayong (Koh Samet) Trat (Koh Chang)

However, Bangkok Post added that it was unclear whether the list would change with the expanded list of quarantine-free travel.

Travellers told to book quarantine accommodation

Even though the announcement on quarantine-free travel for 10 countries was made earlier, eligible visitors were told to book "quarantine accommodations" even if they intended to visit the country after Nov. 1.

Thai Enquirer reported that several tourists said that the Thai embassies had told them they needed to book their quarantine accommodation to get their visas.

"The embassy told us we will still need a certificate of entry and still need to book quarantine accommodation," a visitor from the United States said, Thai Enquirer reported.

Another visitor from London shared an email from the Thai embassy that they "have not been officially advised regarding November yet".

The email also advised visitors to prepare themselves if they are required to be quarantined in a hotel.

Necessary to open up borders

Prayut said that it was necessary to open up Thailand's border as soon as possible.

"If we wait until everything is fully ready, we'll be too late. Besides, tourists may choose to go elsewhere," he said as reported by the Bangkok Post.

At the same time, he acknowledged that the reopening of borders will increase the risk of more local infections.

Nonetheless, Prayut said that it was a risk that Thailand has to take and the country is now "better equipped to deal with the risk."

At the same time, he said that the Public Health Ministry will also ramp up its local vaccination programme.

