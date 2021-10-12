Back

Thailand will allow vaccinated tourists from S'pore to enter from Nov. 1, 2021

Travellers returning to Singapore will still have to serve SHN.

Andrew Koay | October 12, 2021, 03:53 AM

Thailand will open its doors to fully vaccinated travellers from Singapore and at least nine other countries from Nov. 1, 2021 said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

According to the Bangkok Post, Prayut also named the United Kingdom, Germany, China, and the United States, as countries where tourists could enter from without the requirement of a quarantine.

"I have instructed the CCSA (Centre for Covid‐19 Situation Administration) and the Ministry of Public Health to urgently consider within this week to allow, as of Nov. 1, international visitors to enter Thailand without any requirement for quarantine if they are fully vaccinated and arrive by air from low-risk countries," he said.

https://twitter.com/prdthailand/status/1447572310215458817

Travellers will be required to present the results of a PCR test and undergo another test upon arrival.

Currently, travellers from Singapore are required to serve quarantines of no less than seven days if vaccinated, or 10 days if unvaccinated.

Exceptions may be granted to tourists who apply to enter the country through the Phuket or Samui Sandbox Programmes.

At the time of writing, travellers returning to Singapore from Thailand are still required to serve an SHN.

Decision for the good of the economy

During his announcement, Prayut said his decision was made with the economy in mind and conceded that public-health repercussions were likely, reported the Thai Enquirer.

According to the Bangkok Post, tourism had been the main driver of the Thai economy — accounting for about 20 per cent of GDP — before the global pandemic decimated international travel.

"It is almost certain that the daily number of Covid cases will increase once we begin to relax measures but we will closely monitor the situation,” the prime minister reportedly said.

"This is high season and we cannot miss this opportunity."

As of Oct. 10, Thailand reported a seven-day average of 10,493 Covid-19 infections.

Top image from Geoff Greenwood via Unsplash

