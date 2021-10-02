6 South Korean women, aged 23-31, arrested after tip-off about hostesses at one-north F&B outlet

The Police announced the outcomes from a recent round of enforcement operations against illegal activities at massage establishments and public entertainment and nightlight outlets, on Oct. 2.

One of the cases highlighted involved a F&B outlet along Media Circle in Mediapolis.

Police had received information on the provision of hostesses, and conducted a joint operation with the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

During the raid, six women were allegedly found to have provided companionship to customers in return for the purchase of drinks at the outlet, for which they would earn commission.

The women are South Korean nationals aged between 23 and 31, and were arrested for working without a valid work permit under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

Here's the follow-up action that will be taken:

Four of the women, and 10 others found in the outlet are under investigation for alleged breaches of Covid-19 regulations by exceeding the permitted size of social gatherings.

This took place on Sep. 24, the day where tightened restrictions on social gatherings and dining in were announced by the Covid-19 Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF).

The case was highlighted as one example out of 10 licensed and unlicensed public entertainment and nightlife outlets, which were found to have committed various breaches under the Public Entertainments Act, the Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act 2015 and the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020, after the Police's island-wide enforcement operations between Aug. 19 and Sep. 24.

32 massage establishments found in breach, 61 persons under investigation

These operations also resulted in 32 massage establishments being found to have committed breaches under the Massage Establishments Act, the Massage Establishments Rules 2018 and the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.

Of these 32 massage establishments:

Two of them were found to be providing massage services while masseuses and customers were allegedly not wearing masks. These establishments will be issued a 10-day closure order and fined S$1,000, while the customers involved are also liable for a S$300 fine.

25 of them were allegedly found to be operating without a valid license.

12 of them were found to be purportedly offering or providing sexual services within their premises.

Police said that 23 women aged between 22 and 47 were arrested for offences under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act and the Women’s Charter.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the women had allegedly provided sexual services within the massage establishments.

61 persons — comprising operators, masseuses, and customers — are under Police investigation.

The Police said it will continue to carry out regular enforcement checks on massage establishments and public entertainment outlets, "to suppress vice and other illicit activities."

"Members of the public and businesses are advised to take the prevailing safe management measures seriously. The Police have zero tolerance for irresponsible behavior relating to the flouting of these measures and offenders will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law," it added.

