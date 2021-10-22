Blue-themed dessert cafe opens at Dhoby Ghaut with souffle pancakes, bingsu & traditional desserts

Smile Dessert cafe has opened its second outlet.

While its first outlet is predominantly pink, the second outlet features all things blue.

A ball pit, neon signages and aesthetic areas for photo opportunities are some of the things customers can expect at its latest outlet.

You can opt from desserts like souffle pancakes, waffles, lava cakes, Korean Bingsu, cakes, and traditional desserts.

For beverages, the cafe has smoothies, milk tea, fruit tea and coffee.

Here's a look at the menu:

Address: 1 Selegie Rd #B1-12, Singapore 188306

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm, daily

