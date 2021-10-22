Blue-themed dessert cafe opens at Dhoby Ghaut with souffle pancakes, bingsu & traditional desserts

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Smile Dessert cafe has opened its second outlet.
While its first outlet is predominantly pink, the second outlet features all things blue.
A ball pit, neon signages and aesthetic areas for photo opportunities are some of the things customers can expect at its latest outlet.
The cafe
Menu
You can opt from desserts like souffle pancakes, waffles, lava cakes, Korean Bingsu, cakes, and traditional desserts.
Tiramisu Souffle (S$15.90)
Chocolate Dirty Souffle (S$15.90)
Mango Souffle (S$15.90) and Iceberg Strawberry SnowIce (S$18.90)
For beverages, the cafe has smoothies, milk tea, fruit tea and coffee.
Dragon Fruit Tea (S$7.90)
Here's a look at the menu:
Smile Dessert (GR.ID)
Address: 1 Selegie Rd #B1-12, Singapore 188306
Opening hours: 10am to 10pm, daily
