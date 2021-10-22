Back

Blue-themed dessert cafe opens at Dhoby Ghaut with souffle pancakes, bingsu & traditional desserts

Sweet.

Siti Hawa | October 22, 2021, 10:46 AM

Smile Dessert cafe has opened its second outlet.

While its first outlet is predominantly pink, the second outlet features all things blue.

A ball pit, neon signages and aesthetic areas for photo opportunities are some of the things customers can expect at its latest outlet.

The cafe

Photo via Smile Dessert

Photo via Smile Dessert

Photo via Smile Dessert

Photo via Smile Dessert

Photo via Smile Dessert

Photo via Smile Dessert

Menu

You can opt from desserts like souffle pancakes, waffles, lava cakes, Korean Bingsu, cakes, and traditional desserts.

Tiramisu Souffle (S$15.90)

Photo via @parisland80 on Instagram

Chocolate Dirty Souffle (S$15.90)

Photo via Smile Dessert

Mango Souffle (S$15.90) and Iceberg Strawberry SnowIce (S$18.90)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lily 🌸 Yún Yīng 段芸英 (@yunyinggg__)

For beverages, the cafe has smoothies, milk tea, fruit tea and coffee.

Dragon Fruit Tea (S$7.90)

Photo by Jinghui Lean

Here's a look at the menu:

Photo via Smile Dessert

Photo via Smile Dessert

Photo via Smile Dessert

Smile Dessert (GR.ID)

Address: 1 Selegie Rd #B1-12, Singapore 188306

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm, daily

Top photos via Smile Dessert

