New bright pink 3-storey dessert cafe to open till 3am daily, takes over Korean bingsu cafe at Bugis

A new, three-storey pink-themed dessert cafe has taken over Korean bingsu stalwart Nunsongyee, opposite Bugis Junction.

Smile Dessert (酒窝甜品) is allegedly a China-based international dessert franchise, with more than 1,500 locations in 300 countries around the world.

Featuring bubble-gum pink decor and whimsical aesthetic designs, the newly opened cafe is an Instagrammer's paradise.

Here's three-storeys' worth of pink-themed decor:

Menu

The cafe offers different categories of desserts and pastries, as well as beverages.

Popular dessert favourites include the Multi-Layer Purple Sweet Potato Cake (S$6.90) and Multi-Layer Durian Cake (S$12.90) from its "Pastry series", and the Mango Sago with Pomelo/Durian (S$5.90) from its "Traditional Dessert series".

Hot picks also included quirkier flavours, such as the Boba Pearl Mousse Cake (S$7.90) and the Trendy Taro Milk Tea (S$5.90).

Fruit Tea Drinks

If you're looking to quench your thirst, the cafe sells mini-jugs of Fruit Tea, which are both refreshing and pretty good for sharing.

Popular items include the Mixed Fruit Tea (S$6.90), Dragon Fruit Tea (S$7.90), and Yoghurt and Strawberry Fruit Tea (S$7.90).

Location

Speaking to Mothership, Smile Dessert said that it is currently in its soft launch, and operates from 12pm until sold out.

It will officially open April 16.

Mothership observed reasonably long queues at 7pm and 11pm respectively, with the latter having a queue time of one hour.

Do note that because it's currently in soft launch, only PayNow and cash are accepted for payment. However, the staff members said that credit card payment will be accepted from April 16.

Address: 534 North Bridge Rd, #01-01, Singapore 188749

Opening hours: 11am-3am, daily (from April 16)

Top image via Martino Tan and Kelvin Tan Facebook