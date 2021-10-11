Back

Children play 'Squid Game' Red Light, Green Light in Sembawang, pretend to shoot anyone who moves

Parents obviously letting kids watch gory shows.

Belmont Lay | October 11, 2021, 03:38 AM

Events

MENDAKI-IPS Policy Dialogue 2021

30 October 2021 - 30 October 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

You know the Squid Game Netflix series has hit big time and is a major influence when even those in Singapore who should not be watching it in the first place are playing the violent version of a traditional Korean children's game featured on the show.

That was exactly what happened recently at a playground located at Block 406 Sembawang Drive.

Kids play Red Light, Green Light at playground

A TikTok video uploaded on Oct. 9 showed children, who look like they are aged nine years old and below, playing Red Light, Green Light -- a game featured in the first episode of Squid Game.

The video showed four children at the HDB estate playground.

What they did

A boy, seen standing by a wall, could be heard shouting: “Are you ready?”

Three other children responded by shouting: “Yes.”

The boy, then sang, by shouting in near perfect Korean, “mugunghwa kkoci pieot seumnida”, while staring at the wall.

The other three children then ran towards the wall, but froze in their tracks whenever the boy by the wall turned to face them.

Each time the boy turned back to face the wall, the other kids made a run for it, with the aim of reaching the wall, which is the finish line.

If those running were caught moving when the boy by the wall turned around, they will be eliminated.

Shot mates with finger gun

The boy by the wall, also known as the spotter, could be heard shouting "Bang", while pointing his finger gun at the other two kids who were caught moving.

They then proceeded to pretend to fall to the ground as if they had been shot.

The other adults at the playground did not react to the game being played.

How game is played in Squid Game

In the Netflix show, a giant animatronic killer doll sings the eerie line “mugunghwa kkoci pieot seumnida” (무궁화 꽃 이 피었 습니다) over and over again.

According to a Korean speaker, the line translates to "the Mugunghwa flower has blossomed", which is the name of the Korean game.

Mugunghwa, or the Rose of Sharon, is Korea's national flower, which only blossoms in the morning.

In Netflix's American context, the game got translated to "Red Light, Green Light", which is a game with a similar concept.

But there are differences.

The South Korean variation of tag played in the 1970s and 80s was supposed to have the singing part increase in tempo as the game progressed along.

In the American Red Light, Green Light game, variations in singing tempo is not a function of the game.

Hence, the Korean version of the game should become more challenging as it progresses along, as the tempo of the singing can get faster and more unpredictable, tripping up the runners.

The spotter, who is the person who does the singing, can create variations at will.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via rossoffthewall TikTok & Squid Game

New single-diner collagen broth & army stew pots concept opens in Plaza Singapura

Can bookmark for Valentine's Day.

October 11, 2021, 12:45 PM

6 women, aged 28-39, arrested in S'pore for alleged involvement in sexual services in massage shops

Shops were located at Kim Keat Lane, Turf Club Road and Sophia Road.

October 11, 2021, 12:35 PM

S'pore Airlines shares rise more than 8% in morning trading

Those who bought the dip and locked money up for months in SIA shares are seeing the payoff.

October 11, 2021, 11:57 AM

I was 35 weeks pregnant & unvaccinated when I got Covid-19 in S'pore. I nearly died with my baby.

I could not see or hold my daughter until I was discharged, over one and a half weeks later.

October 11, 2021, 10:27 AM

Lion City Sailors win S'pore Premier League, first local team to be champions since 2014

Congratulations!

October 11, 2021, 02:11 AM

2,809 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 9 more deaths reported

Tonight's update.

October 10, 2021, 11:51 PM

Students on Health Risk Warning, who are well, can sit for exams if certain conditions are met: MOE

MOE will no longer issue leave of absence or approved absence to students or staff.

October 10, 2021, 08:38 PM

'We need this job': People claiming to be Night Owl Cinematics staff speak up against public fallout

"Your actions don't just affect just a few people, it may potentially affect everyone else that works here."

October 10, 2021, 06:47 PM

Juvenile dugong found dead in S'pore waters on Oct. 9

Retrieved by scuba divers, the carcass was autopsied by NParks.

October 10, 2021, 04:44 PM

Grace period until Oct. 19 given before vaccine differentiated measures for shopping malls kick in

The authorities are working closely with mall operators to familiarise them with the new processes.

October 10, 2021, 03:28 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.