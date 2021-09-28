Giant mechanical doll from 'Squid Game' is real & can be found in a Korean village

The doll from Episode 1 of "Squid Game" is not just some abstract form of nightmare fuel—it actually exists in real life.

Presiding over the "Red Light, Green Light" game, the giant mechanical figure swivels its head to detect movement from participants in a life and death game, where those caught with anything more than a twitch during "red light" are shot to death on the spot.

Overseas media have reported that the prop was borrowed from a "horse carriage village" in Jincheon County, Chungcheongbok-do, which is a bit further down from Seoul.

According to Koreaboo, the doll had been there before the filming "Squid Game," and was then borrowed by the production team and returned after the project.

To prevent spoilers, the museum that housed the doll had reportedly conceded to cover it up.

However, another Korean media cited past tourists to the village, who claimed that they have never seen the doll on their trips.

This led users to theorise that the doll had been specially made for the Netflix series.

In any case, you could technically still visit it in real life someday, with the location over an hour's bus ride from Seoul.

Top image via Wikitree