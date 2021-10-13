The Penny Black pub at Boat Quay not closing down after all, renegotiating with landlord

The Penny Black, a pub at Boat Quay will not be closing down after all.

The latest development was announced on Facebook by the pub on Oct. 13.

The pub's owner, Björn Seegers, previously wrote on LinkedIn that the venue will close on Oct. 17 after it was unable to work out a lease issue with the landlord.

The latest announcement said The Penny Black is renegotiating with the landlord about a renewal of lease.

This came after many messages of pleas from loyal customers flooded the establishment following news of its impending closure.

The full post said:

Due to overwhelming pleas from you, our loyal customers, we are pleased to advise that in the last few days, our landlord and us have got together and are both going to work towards concluding a renewal of our lease. Given the messages we have received in the past few days we are indeed grateful for your support and our landlord have heard you too. We will do our best to keep Penny Black open and the taps running. Keep Calm... Penny Black Is Open

Background

The pub, which opened in 1999, is named after the world's first adhesive postage stamp used in a public postal system in the United Kingdom.

Located by the Singapore River and occupying two shophouses, the watering hole has been an institution in its own right as it served locals and a large swathe of the expatriate community in Singapore during its heyday.

On its website, the pub said it is the only English Public House in Singapore and is proud to be sponsors and the home bar of Bucks Rugby and Netball Club, Gaelic Dragons, Newcastle Supporters' Club Singapore and Playground Rivals Football Club.

