Back

The Penny Black pub at Boat Quay not closing down after all, renegotiating with landlord

It is staying.

Belmont Lay | October 13, 2021, 06:01 PM

Events

MENDAKI-IPS Policy Dialogue 2021

30 October 2021 - 30 October 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Penny Black, a pub at Boat Quay will not be closing down after all.

The latest development was announced on Facebook by the pub on Oct. 13.

The pub's owner, Björn Seegers, previously wrote on LinkedIn that the venue will close on Oct. 17 after it was unable to work out a lease issue with the landlord.

The latest announcement said The Penny Black is renegotiating with the landlord about a renewal of lease.

This came after many messages of pleas from loyal customers flooded the establishment following news of its impending closure.

The full post said:

Due to overwhelming pleas from you, our loyal customers, we are pleased to advise that in the last few days, our landlord and us have got together and are both going to work towards concluding a renewal of our lease.

Given the messages we have received in the past few days we are indeed grateful for your support and our landlord have heard you too. We will do our best to keep Penny Black open and the taps running.

Keep Calm... Penny Black Is Open

Background

The pub, which opened in 1999, is named after the world's first adhesive postage stamp used in a public postal system in the United Kingdom.

Located by the Singapore River and occupying two shophouses, the watering hole has been an institution in its own right as it served locals and a large swathe of the expatriate community in Singapore during its heyday.

On its website, the pub said it is the only English Public House in Singapore and is proud to be sponsors and the home bar of Bucks Rugby and Netball Club, Gaelic Dragons, Newcastle Supporters' Club Singapore and Playground Rivals Football Club.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via The Penny Black

Police seeking next-of-kin of Chinese man in his 60s found floating in Rochor River

Appeal for information.

October 13, 2021, 05:51 PM

S'pore domestic worker, 33, arrested for voyeurism & distributing elderly employer's intimate videos

The video showed the domestic helper bathing her elderly employer, where his face could be seen.

October 13, 2021, 05:25 PM

Tears & emotional scenes as M'sians reunite after resumption of interstate travel

Heartwarming.

October 13, 2021, 05:10 PM

2D1N Mongolian yurt experience in northern S'pore with campfire & local vodka

Pretend you're on a Mongolian adventure.

October 13, 2021, 05:06 PM

Fann Wong's tarts sold out on launch day: here's what the S$68 Musang King tart tastes like

Verdict.

October 13, 2021, 04:40 PM

China blocks Wikimedia from UN agency over Taiwan issue for second time

Apparently the only country to voice an objection.

October 13, 2021, 04:23 PM

Cat Welfare Society says punishment for animal abusers too lenient

The current maximum pet disqualification period of 12 months is "blatantly insufficient".

October 13, 2021, 04:21 PM

Cafe in Vancouver specialises in S'pore street food like laksa, nasi lemak, kaya toast & milo dinosaur

A taste of Singapore in Canada.

October 13, 2021, 04:02 PM

River Wonders & Bird Paradise: Parks get new names in Mandai Wildlife Group rebrand

The new bird park opens next year, while the Mandai resort will be completed by 2024.

October 13, 2021, 03:45 PM

Man, 19, who entered S'pore Zoo rhino enclosure, charged for cannabis consumption while on bail

He can be imprisoned for up to 10 years and fined up to S$20,000.

October 13, 2021, 02:51 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.