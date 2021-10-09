The Penny Black pub at Boat Quay closing down after 22 years

The Penny Black, a pub at Boat Quay will be closing down on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021.

The sudden announcement of the pub's impending closure was put up on Oct. 8 in a post on LinkedIn by the owner, Björn Seegers.

Seegers wrote: "The landlords lack of empathy after 22 years, coupled with the ongoing Covid situation has given us little choice other than to call it a day!"

His entire post read:

What we call the beginning is often the end. And to make an end is to make a beginning. The end is where we start from. - T. S. Eliot Penny Black & beGIN Patrons, Today is the end of an era! We have come to the end of our lease. The landlords lack of empathy after 22 years, coupled with the ongoing COVID situation has given us little choice other than to call it a day! Nonetheless this is not a rant nor a whine. This is a message of gratitude! Gratitude for all the magnificent people who have made this pub more than just another f&b establishment, but an institution of community, relationships and camaraderie. To all the sponsored sports teams, the daily stalwarts on the walkway, customers past and present, the stellar staff over the years, our partners in supply and everyone who’s been apart of this magnificent journey. We are truly grateful!! Our last day of operations will be, Sunday 17 October 2021 as the bell sounds at 10:30pm one last time. So to one last toast! “Never above you, Never below you, Always beside you And that’s how I know you."

Background

The pub, which opened in 1999, is named after the world's first adhesive postage stamp used in a public postal system in the United Kingdom.

Located by the Singapore River and occupying two shophouses, the watering hole has been an institution in its own right as it served locals and a large swathe of the expatriate community in Singapore during its heyday.

On its website, the pub said it is the only English Public House in Singapore and is proud to be sponsors and the home bar of Bucks Rugby and Netball Club, Gaelic Dragons, Newcastle Supporters' Club Singapore and Playground Rivals Football Club.

