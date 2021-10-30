Residents flock to Northshore Plaza I, Punggol's latest mall, on opening day

Residents of a hitherto unknown corner of Punggol woke up to a herd of fellow residents from other unknown corners of Punggol on Oct. 29, 2021.

This was because Northshore Plaza I, the latest mall in what was once the ghost town of Singapore, had opened its doors.

Despite having a bigger, air-conditioned mall in the form of Waterway Point, shoppers flocked to Northshore Plaza I as novelty won them over (myself included, but only for work, of course).

There are three levels to the new construction, a mix of F&B and retail tenants, as well as services like clinics, salons, enrichment studios, and a gym.

Notable tenants include:

A&W (coming soon)

Daiso (coming soon)

Dancing Crab (coming soon)

Little Caesars (coming soon)

Haidilao (coming soon)

Creamier (coming soon)

Giant

McDonald's

Redman

Decathlon

Blackball

Coffee Bean

Koi

4 Fingers

Here's a preview of the mall from its first day:

Parking information:

And you're right: if there's a Northshore Plaza I, there's a Northshore Plaza II.

Shops in the latter will open in the first quarter of 2022, according to its Facebook page.

