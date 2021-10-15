Creamier arriving in Punggol by end-2021

Exciting news for those living in the northeast: Creamier is making its way there.

The ice cream parlour announced on Oct. 15 that a new outlet will be opening at Punggol by the end of 2021.

While its exact location was not explicitly named, the words "coming soon" were imposed on a photo of Northshore Plaza in the media release.

This comes as the brand's fourth outlet, following stores in Toa Payoh, Gillman Barracks, and Tiong Bahru.

The founders also aim for each store to have its own unique design, reflecting the environment that it is situated in.

For the latest outlet, Creamier is working with local woodmaking studio Roger & Sons, as well as Meiji Singapore, to upcycle used milk bottles into stools.

The golden ticket

In celebration of their ten-year anniversary, the ice cream brand is offering 10 customers a year's supply of ice cream for free.

To win, you'll have to find a golden ticket, which is hidden in their pints between Oct. 18 and Nov. 19, 2021.

Once you've secured the ticket, follow the instructions on it to activate your prize, and do so by Dec. 31.

This will ensure you a free scoop of ice cream every day at any one of Creamier's outlets for the year of 2022.

The 10 golden tickets will be randomly distributed in pints across its online store, physical stores, and the three major food delivery platforms (Grab, Deliveroo and Foodpanda).

Top image via Creamier