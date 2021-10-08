Northshore Plaza, new sea-facing Punggol mall, opening on Oct. 29, 2021 with A&W & 2-storey Decathlon

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg [Editor's Note, Nov. 8 4:55pm, A previous version of this article reported that Cold Storage would be opening at Northshore Plaza. This was based on information from HDB’s website. Giant has clarified that they are slated to open, instead of Cold Storage. We have since amended our article to reflect this change.]

Northshore Plaza, a new mall in Punggol is slated to open its doors on Oct. 29, 2021.

According to the Housing and Development Board (HDB), it is the first sea-front neighbourhood centre to be built in an HDB estate.

The mall will have two wings, Northshore Plaza I and II, and will offer residents a "waterfront shopping experience".

It will house a supermarket, food courts, restaurants, shops, childcare centres and enrichment centres.

Tenants

Some of the tenants in the new mall include popular American fast-food chain A&W, Daiso and a two-storey Decathlon experience store spanning 4,200 square metres.

Other tenants include:

Gaku Sushi Bar

4Fingers

Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

Giant

Qi Ji

Swee Heng Bakery

McDonald's

Phoon Huat

Kopitiam

Linked to an LRT Station

The mall will be linked to Samudera LRT station.

Artist's impression of the mall

Here are some photos and a video featuring an artist's impression of the mall:

