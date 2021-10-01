Back

You can now check hotspots frequented by Covid-19 cases on MOH's website

Take note.

Zhangxin Zheng | October 01, 2021, 01:13 PM

Events

Slurping Good! Instant Noodle-Themed Playground & Exhibition

25 September 2021 - 30 January 2022

2 Serangoon Road, Tekka Place Annex Building, #01-51, Singapore 218227

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

For those who wish to head out of home, here's a nifty map published by the Ministry of Health that you can use while making plans.

On the website where MOH consolidates its Covid-19's situation report for public viewing, you can now find a new tab called "Geospatial data".

Click onto that and it will lead to you this page:

Screenshot of MOH's website.

The website will show you a map that displays places frequented by detected Covid-19 cases in the past three days.

Residential data is not included.

Areas which are visited by higher number of Covid-19 cases will have a darker shade of red.

Here are two examples for comparison:

Screenshot of MOH's website.

Screenshot of MOH's website.

When MOH announced this feature last month, the ministry added that individuals who visit the same hotspots in the same time frame are encouraged to monitor their health and perform regular Antigen Rapid Tests throughout the 10 days following their potential exposure.

They should also minimise any unnecessary interaction with others.

The ministry will continue using SafeEntry and TraceTogether data to inform individuals of recent confirmed close contacts to infected persons or recent exposure to an area of increased spread through Health Risk Alerts and Health Risk Warnings.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via MOH's website

3-month-old bear-like S'pore Special puppy named Bear loves humans & up for adoption

Beary cute.

October 01, 2021, 12:40 PM

Turf City tenants can remain until Dec. 31, 2023 as final lease extended 18 months

Plans to use the area for residential projects have existed since 1998.

October 01, 2021, 12:20 PM

23 people with gastroenteritis symptoms after eating durian mooncakes from Mdm Ling Bakery

MOH and SFA are investigating the incident.

October 01, 2021, 12:16 PM

950,000 HDB households to receive GST voucher this October

Third payout this year.

October 01, 2021, 11:48 AM

Ho Ching takes director role on Temasek Trust board, will be its chairman from Apr. 2022

On the same day she stepped down as CEO of Temasek.

October 01, 2021, 11:16 AM

No appointments required for seniors aged 60 & above to receive Covid-19 booster shots

To be eligible for the booster shot, seniors must meet the recommended six-month window after their second dose.

October 01, 2021, 10:38 AM

560 PSLE students on Quarantine Order sat for English paper on Sep. 30, 2021

These students had met the testing requirements to be allowed leave from QO to take the paper.

October 01, 2021, 10:27 AM

Man with stage 4 cancer leaves farewell note after last Jollibee meal before starting chemotherapy

Staff discovered the 'thank you' note written on the back of a receipt.

October 01, 2021, 10:07 AM

Museum of Ice Cream S'pore transforms into 'haunted town' with 14 installations from Oct. 28 to 31, 2021

Spooktacular.

October 01, 2021, 09:53 AM

Drunk Turkish man, 50, gets lost in forest & joins search party looking for himself

Great find.

October 01, 2021, 03:37 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.