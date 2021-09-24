Back

MOH to publish map of hotspots frequented by large number of Covid-19 cases

Available from October 1.

Joshua Lee | September 24, 2021, 06:31 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on September 24 that it will start publishing a map of places frequented by large numbers of Covid-19 cases.

This feature will be available from October 1 and it can be found on the official MOH website.

This will help guide individuals on their movement and activities, MOH said.

Individuals who visit the same hotspots in the same time frame are encouraged to monitor their health and perform regular Antigen Rapid Tests throughout the 10 days following their potential exposure.

They should also minimise any unnecessary interaction with others.

The ministry will continue using SafeEntry and TraceTogether data to inform individuals of recent confirmed close contacts to infected persons or recent exposure to an area of increased spread through Health Risk Alerts and Health Risk Warnings.

Regular self-testing

Aside from this, the ministry also encouraged members of the public — especially those who are unable to work from home or have to attend school — to test themselves regularly.

This is so that they can detect possible Covid-19 infection early, allowing infected individuals to self-isolate and protect their family, friends, and colleagues.

MOH said:

"Individuals are encouraged to use their free kits distributed through the nationwide distribution to self-test before visiting crowded places such as wet markets and hawker centres or visiting elderly or children."

Top image: Zheng Zhangxin.

