Pop-up Minion-themed cafe selling food & merchandise at Clarke Quay from Oct. 28, 2021 - Jan. 2, 2022

Minion mania.

Karen Lui | October 21, 2021, 06:39 PM

It has been four years since a pop-up Minions-themed cafe first appeared in Singapore.

Located at Clarke Quay, this new cafe will operate from Oct. 28, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022.

Facade and interior

It's hard for you to miss the prominent cafe sign and adorable minion standees outside when you're walking along 3A River Valley Road.

Photo by Karen Lui.

The brightly-coloured door panels make it easy to locate the entrance.

Photo by Karen Lui.

Check out the photo op corner with two minion statues.

Photo by Karen Lui.

The cafe boasts a seating capacity of 130 pax in adherence to current safe distancing measures.

Photo by Karen Lui.

Photo by Karen Lui.

Photo by Karen Lui.

Photo by Karen Lui.

Photo by Karen Lui.

Photo by Karen Lui.

Photo by Karen Lui.

Drinks

The Minion Banana Drink (S$9) is made with banana milk, banana, and cornflakes, and it tastes just like how it sounds.

Photo by Karen Lui.

The cornflakes seem more like garnish since the thin straw only picks it up once they've gone soggy and have sunk beneath the surface.

Customers who order a drink can receive a limited edition coaster.

Sides

Photo by Karen Lui.

The yellow Minion Pumpkin Mantou remind us of liu sha bao (salted egg yolk custard buns) but actually contains no filling and tastes quite plain on its own.

The accompanying Chilli Crab Meat Dip leans on the sweet and tangy side with a few crab meat chunks.

Crab meat chunk. Photo by Karen Lui.

While the dip adds more flavour to the buns, it packs a surprisingly spicy kick, which may not be suitable for kids and those with low spice tolerance.

Photo by Karen Lui.

The set of four buns with the dip costs S$15.

Mains

Photo by Karen Lui.

The Minion Wagyu Lunch Plate (S$28) comprises two Minion turmeric rice balls with edible potato sheet, a black pepper glazed Wagyu strip loin patty, a fried shrimp, a sunny side eggs mini chicken sausage, broccolis and cherry tomatoes, creamy potato puree, and sliced bananas.

The patty hiding under the egg. Photo by Karen Lui.

Cuteness aside, the turmeric fragrance can be a tad overpowering in the Minion rice balls and the Wagyu patty was too salty for us. Both issues can be resolved by eating the rice with the beef and egg.

We were told that the patty is served at a default doneness and is not customisable.

Photo by Karen Lui.

Desserts

The Minion Banana Boat (S$18) consists of a banana coated in white chocolate sitting on a soft sponge cake layer with two scoops of ice cream topped with mango whipped cream.

Photo by Karen Lui.

The pink and blue ice-cream were apparently strawberry and cotton candy flavoured respectively. We could taste the faint strawberry flavour in the pink scoop but the blue one just tasted like vanilla to us.

The cornflakes in the dish also added a nice crunch the light sponge cake that has slightly soaked up a bit of ice cream.

Details

Other dishes such as noodles, pizza, and mac and cheese are also available.

Photo by Karen Lui.

Photo by Karen Lui.

The cafe is worth a visit if you're a fan of the Minions or are looking for places to take your kids to. However, the food leans on the pricier side.

Check out the full cafe menu below:

Image by Minion Cafe.

Image by Minion Cafe.

You can book a reservation to dine-in here.

Merchandise shop

Regardless if you've managed to secure a reservation, you can still pick up some merchandise from the shop just next to the cafe.

Photo by Karen Lui.

We were informed that the shop was still in the process of being set up so it will probably look better when they open officially.

Only available at the Minion Summer Cafe in Japan and the Minion Cafe in Clarke Quay, the following exclusive merchandise are retailing at S$40 for a plushie and S$14 for a (pretty sizeable) keychain.

Exclusive merchandise. Photos by Karen Lui.

The range of merchandise featuring the pleading eyes comes in three character variations - Stuart (one eye with centre parting), Bob (two eyes with a round body), and Kevin (two eyes with sprout cut hair).

Minion cafe

Sadly, the minion mascots won't be around when the cafe opens. Photo by Karen Lui.

Address: 3A River Valley Road, Merchant's Court, #01-01C to 01D, Block A Clarke Quay, Singapore 179020

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, daily

Top photos by Karen Lui.

