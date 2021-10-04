Back

M'sians can travel overseas once 90% of adult population fully vaccinated: Ismail Sabri

But quarantine requirements remain the same.

Faris Alfiq | October 04, 2021, 07:41 PM

Malaysians would be allowed to resume leisure travel after the country achieves a 90 per cent vaccination rate for its adult population, Malay Mail reported Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri as saying, citing an interview with Mingguan Malaysia.

Overseas travel for Malaysians to be allowed

"We will open up state borders to allow people to cross. Travel to other countries will also be allowed after we reach 90 per cent vaccination rate," Ismail Sabri said.

And this could happen in December or even earlier, he added.

During his interview, Ismail Sabri also said that once global travel resumes, Malaysians would no longer need to apply for MyTravelPass, a portal by Malaysia's Department of Immigration for users to apply for entry and exit permits.

However, quarantine requirements remain the same.

Inter-state travel to resume

In addition, Ismail Sabri said that the announcement on resuming inter-state travel will come once the country's adult population has achieved a 90 per cent vaccination rate, The Star reported.

He also said that the Movement Control Order had heavily impacted the tourism sector.

"I believe that many people want to 'balik kampung' (visit their hometowns)," he said.

"There are some people who have not seen their parents for more than a year. There are also those whose parents are not well. I know when my late mother was still alive, if I did not go home for a week or two, she would be crying when she called me."

Malaysia in discussion with Singapore to allow workers to commute

Malay Mail added that Ismail Sabri said Malaysia is in talks with Singapore to allow its workers to commute from Johor to Singapore for work.

Singapore had temporarily suspended the Reciprocal Green Lane arrangement with Malaysia from Feb. 1 due to the "resurgence of Covid-19 cases".

The Star further reported that the technical committee overseeing the reopening of the Malaysia-Singapore borders had agreed to the standard operating procedures (SOP) proposal by the state government.

The report added that Johor's Chief Minister Hasni Mohammad said once the proposal is approved by senior ministers, discussions with Singapore could begin.

87.6 per cent of adult population fully vaccinated

As of Oct. 3, Malaysia's Special Committee On Covid-19 Vaccine Supply updated on Twitter that 87.6 per cent of the adult population had been fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, 94.3 per cent of the adult population had received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Overall, 63.1 per cent of Malaysia's total population are fully vaccinated, whereas 73 per cent had received at least one dose.

