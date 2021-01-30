S'pore will temporarily suspend Reciprocal Green Lane arrangements with M'sia, South Korea & Germany from Feb. 1, 2021

Singapore will suspend the Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) arrangements it currently has with Malaysia, Germany and South Korea for a period of three months.

The suspension will begin on Feb. 1, Monday, at 0:01 am.

However, travellers who have already been approved to enter Singapore under these RGLs can continue to do so.

In a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Jan. 30, the decision was announced after the "resurgence of Covid-19 cases" worldwide.

The government regularly reviews border measures to manage the risk of Covid-19 transmission from travellers, and will review the RGL arrangements at the end of the suspension period.

RGL arrangement with Malaysia

Under the RGL arrangement with Malaysia, it facilitated essential travel of up to 14 days.

It is only applicable for travel between airports in Singapore and Malaysia that have non-stop flight routes, and land checkpoints.

A sponsoring business or government agency in Malaysia had to apply on behalf of a traveller if they wish to make the trip. The traveller will need to take a swab test within 72 hours before departure.

The sponsor will have to provide the traveller's certificate of having tested negative to apply for the pass. The traveller will need to take a swab test upon arrival as well.

They will have to remain in the declared accommodation until the swab results return negative.

On Jan. 29, Malaysia reported a new daily increase of 5,725 Covid-19 cases, a sharp increase from the previous week's daily high of 4,275.

Related stories:

Top image from Changi Airport Facebook page.