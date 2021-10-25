Back

Foodpanda rider in M'sia walks into customer's bedroom directly to wake him up & deliver his order

Going the extra mile.

Faris Alfiq | October 25, 2021, 02:00 PM

A Foodpanda delivery rider in Malaysia has caught people's attention yet again for going the extra mile.

In this case, by waking up a customer in his room to deliver his order.

In a video posted by TikTok user @maryamlegacy on Oct. 23, a Foodpanda delivery rider arrived at the customer's location and entered the house, presumably with the owner's permission.

The video, which has garnered more than 320,000 views, around 33,500 "likes", and 645 comments at the time of writing, showed the rider going to the bedroom where the customer was sleeping.

He then tried to wake the customer up, who had probably fallen asleep while waiting for his order to arrive, by tapping on his arm a few times.

When the customer woke up, he seemed shocked and embarrassed upon seeing the food delivery rider with his order.

While lying on his bed, the customer managed to pull out some cash from his pocket to pay for his order -- and hopefully a good tip as well for the rider.

Netizens praised rider's gesture

The comments section of the video was flooded with viewers either laughing at the hilarity of the situation, or praising the rider.

"Foodpanda making me worried. Luckily the rider delivered the order while the person was asleep. What if he's in the toilet?"

"Luckily the rider didn't enter the house together with his motorcycle."

"Great service for the work done."

Some even said the rider should be the employee of the month.

