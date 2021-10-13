Foodpanda rider in M'sia personally makes roti canai order as he waited long enough

A Foodpanda rider in Malaysia, who allegedly had enough of waiting for his delivery order to be ready, took to making the food by himself to speed things up a little because time is money.

The incident, which took place at an eatery in Selayang, Selangor, was caught on video and put up on TikTok on Oct. 6, where it has been watched 334,000 times.

Allegedly had enough of waiting

The person who uploaded the video claimed that the delivery rider decided to help the restaurant to prepare the food as he had allegedly waited too long for the order to be ready.

The delivery rider was seen flipping roti canai -- or roti prata, as it is called in Singapore -- at the restaurant.

It appeared that the delivery rider knew what he was doing based on how serious he was taking his food preparation.

Not that unique in Malaysia

Based on the comments on the video shared to the Foodpanda Rider Malaysia Facebook group, it was apparently not the first time people up north have witnessed a delivery personnel putting their hands-on expertise to good use.

One commenter said a similar incident took place and involved another delivery rider from a different platform: “A few days ago I saw a Lalamove rider at Shah Alam who was helping the vendor cook. These riders are amazing and no matter what company they work for, they always love to help people.”

Other Foodpanda riders have done more, such as earn an advanced degree while plying the roads.

