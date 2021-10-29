Mahathir claims Johor is dependent on S'pore for success

Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad has taken to Facebook once again on Oct. 29, this time claiming that Johor has become "a hinterland" for Singapore.

He added that Johor is now dependent on Singapore to prosper.

"Johor has become a hinterland for Singapore, also dependent on Singapore for its success. Hence we have helped Singapore expand using our land," the 96-year-old wrote.

Claimed that Batam and Bintan were owned by Johor empire in the past

Mahathir also commented on the islands south of Singapore, including Riau Islands, Batam and Bintan.

He claimed that the Johor Empire owned these islands initially, before becoming part of the Dutch East Indies.

These islands then became a part of Indonesia after independence. He further claimed that Malaysia had never demanded the return of these islands.

Mahathir has been active on Facebook

Mahathir's latest post was part of a series of opinionated posts he wrote on his Facebook.

On Oct. 20, Mahathir wrote on the issue of Pedra Branca, claiming that Malaysia had "sold" parts of itself by selling water and sand to Singapore.

And on Oct. 27, Mahathir lashed out at the Malaysian government for allowing former prime minister Najib Razak to travel to Singapore.

Within the same post, he also questioned the government's decision to sell non-renewable energy sources to Singapore.

Mahathir touched on the water issue with Singapore as well in both posts.

Top images via Dr. Mahathir bin Mohamad/Facebook and Pang Teng Lin/Facebook