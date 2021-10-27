Mahathir slams Najib’s visit to S’pore, says he could contest next general election

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad took to Facebook on Oct. 27 to lash out at the Malaysian government for allowing its former prime minister, Najib Razak, to visit Singapore as his daughter will be giving birth.

He pointed out that Najib was found guilty and sentenced to a jail term for crimes linked to state development fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Najib's appeal still in the system

The date for the appeal was supposed to be on Apr. 21, but Mahathir said that Najib "is like a free man who was not guilty of any charges."

He added that Najib could even attend parliament sittings, but was unable to attend court, saying that he was "sick".

Najib was recovering from eye surgery in May 2021, and absent from court. In August 2021, he was again absent from court as he said he had to attend an audience with the king.

Mahathir said that the Court of Appeals has heard Najib's appeal but has yet to decide.

"After six months, the court has yet to make a decision," he said. "Now Najib is allowed to visit Singapore with no objection from the Attorney-General".

Najib could stand in the next Malaysian general election

He added that Najib was even allowed to change the date of his visit to Singapore due to the Malacca state elections as Najib was appointed to take charge of UMNO's campaign.

Mahathir then questioned when will the Court of Appeals make a decision regarding Najib's case.

If Najib is found guilty by the Court of Appeals, according to Mahathir, he can make another appeal to the Federal Court of Malaysia.

"Once that happens, it will take time and Malaysia's 15th General Elections will take place," he said. "Since Najib will not be found guilty yet by the Federal Court, he could contest in the election."

He ended the post, likely sarcastically, by saying: "Once again, the world will look at Malaysia in awe. An example of a liberal democracy where the winners lose, and the losers win. The ones who steal a small amount will be imprisoned whereas those who steal a lot will be free. Congratulations Malaysia."

Questioned sale of non-renewable energy

In the same post, Mahathir also questioned the Malaysian government's sale of non-renewable energy to Singapore.

He opined that if Malaysia were to export renewable energy instead, such as sunlight and wind, "Malaysia would not lose anything".

"I do not understand the policy made by the government of the day," he said. "It is not a small investment and will hinder job opportunities."

Malaysia boosting development on local renewable energy industry

On Oct. 22, Malaysia's Ministry for Energy and Natural Resources announced in a statement that the government has reviewed the rules for cross-border sale of electricity.

It will henceforth only allow non-renewable energy sources to be exported to Singapore, and power sales through self-developed transmission and interconnection facilities to Singapore will not be allowed.

The decision was made to "boost the development of the local renewable energy industry as Malaysia aspires to reach its climate aspiration", supposedly allowing the government to allocate additional solar quota for Malaysian renewable energy players.

Raised water issue again

In his post, Mahathir raised his pet topic, the water issue, once again. He said, "we are currently exporting water to Singapore for the price of three cents per gallon," while claiming that there is "smuggling of sea and land is being done" in Malaysia.

It appears that Mahathir places greater importance on physical natural resources, while dismissing energy from renewable sources as intangibles.

Just a week ago, the nonagenarian also wrote about the price of water and Malaysia's ownership over Pedra Branca on his Facebook.

He wrote that "some administrations of the Malaysian government" are willing to sell raw water for three cents per 1,000 gallons to foreign countries "because they are lazy or scared to demand their rights".

Singapore has previously responded to Mahathir's jabs, pointing out that it sells treated water to Johor at a fraction of the cost it takes to treat the raw water.

In 1987, Malaysia was given a chance to review the Water Agreement, but they chose not to because they were benefitting from the pricing arrangement.

You can see Mahathir's post below:

Top image via Dr. Mahathir bin Mohamad/Facebook