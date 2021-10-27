LiHO S'pore's new menu includes flavours like Kaya Toast Milk Green Tea & Pandan Avocado

Homegrown bubble tea chain LiHO is launching its latest menu on Oct. 28, 2021.

Drinks will be categorised into six signature categories:

Avocado Garden

Milk Tea

Fresh Milk/Oat Milk Tea

Lit Coffee

Brew/CheezHO Tea

Fruitea

Compared to its previous menu, some of the new categories include Avocado Garden and Fresh Milk/Oat Milk Tea.

Oat Milk Bubble Tea is not a new concept at LiHO, though.

Drinks

A quick look at some of the drinks available.

Kaya Toast Milk Green Tea (S$6.50)

Pandan Avocado (S$5.90)

Macaron Earl Grey Milk Tea (S$5.90)

Singa-pandan shake (S$5.90)

View the full menu here:

