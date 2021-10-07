Leaked Twitch document reveals S'pore's KiaraaKitty made about S$166,000 in 2 years

A leaked document that allegedly contains sensitive information on streaming platform Twitch was leaked to 4chan on Oct. 6, 2021.

The torrent file amounted to 125GB in size.

Besides the platform's source code, user payout information was also divulged in the leak, Video Games Chronicle (VGC) reported.

Among the numbers stood the earnings of KiaraaKitty, a Singaporean streamer who has been embroiled in her share of controversies.

According to the leaked documents, she allegedly raked in about US$122,586 (S$166,413) from her last two years of streaming activities on the platform.

However, the site that highlighted the figure has been made unavailable at the time of writing.

Kiara has amassed about 222,000 followers on Twitch, where she invites viewers into her everyday life.

Viewers can access old videos by subscribing to her channel for US$4.99 (S$6.77) a month. Another form of revenue can also be user donations, or by sending virtual cheers (Twitch Bits) from the chat.

Other top streamers in Singapore made about S$34,000 to S$100,000 over the same period.

Here are some other figures compiled by a Twitter user:

Here's a more comprehensive list of leaked Twitch payouts (I will keep updating this thread as more things come out). pic.twitter.com/15JItvp6l4 — KnowSomething (@KnowS0mething) October 6, 2021

Twitch confirms leak

The 4chan user who uploaded the document wrote that they wanted to “foster more disruption and competition in the online video streaming space” as their community "is a disgusting toxic cesspool,” VGC added.

The user also said, "Jeff Bezos paid $970 million for this, we're giving it away FOR FREE."

Twitch has also confirmed via a tweet that the leak is "authentic," and that it is currently "working with urgency" to uncover the extent of the breach.

We can confirm a breach has taken place. Our teams are working with urgency to understand the extent of this. We will update the community as soon as additional information is available. Thank you for bearing with us. — Twitch (@Twitch) October 6, 2021

You can look out for updates on Twitch's investigations here.

