Ex-% Arabica staff opens minimalistic white Tanjong Pagar cafe serving croissant & creamy scrambled eggs

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Located in Tanjong Pagar is a new cafe called Haven Coffee.
Soft launched on Oct. 6, the cafe boasts a minimalist interior with almost every piece of equipment and furniture coated in white.
The quaint cafe has a seating capacity of up to 24 pax. However, due to safe management measures, it can snuggly accommodate up to eight groups of two pax.
Opened by former % Arabica staff
The cafe is founded by a former coffee trainer of almost two years at Japanese coffee house % Arabica.
Of course, the cafe wouldn't do without its selection of coffee and tea ranging from S$4.50 to S$8.
Drinks include white coffee (S$6) and dirty matcha (S$7).
And there are non-coffee options like the strawberry matcha latte (S$8).
Coffee enthusiasts can also opt for a French press (S$7) or a pourover (S$7).
Food from S$4.20
Apart from beverages, Haven Coffee also serves pastries that are specially sourced from local bakery The Bakehaus.
This includes sweet treats like the tartelettes framboise (S$7.50) and pain au chocolate (S$4.50) as well as the trendy kouign amann (S$6).
They also have cafe grub which are prepared on the spot at Haven Coffee's open kitchen like this ham and cheese croissant (S$12).
One can add on some creamy scrambled eggs for an additional S$2.
There are also other options like this ham and cheese toasties (S$14).
You can find Haven Coffee's full menu here.
WFH-friendly
For those looking for a place to work away from home, Haven Coffee has free wifi and sockets to charge your laptops.
However, there is a dine-in time limit of one hour on weekends.
Details
124 Tanjong Pagar Road Singapore 088533
Opening hours:
- Mondays to Fridays: 7:30am to 6pm
- Saturdays and Sundays: 7:30am to 8pm
Free things here 📣❗️
Hi there! Are you a small-business owner of an existing/upcoming F&B concept/space in Singapore? Email us at [email protected] with more information (introduction, menu, photos etc.) on your business for potential editorial (free!) coverage.
While it is not possible for us to respond to each and every one of you due to our limited manpower, rest assured that each pitch will be carefully read through and considered.
See you in our inbox!
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.