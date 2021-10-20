Ex-% Arabica staff opens minimalistic white Tanjong Pagar cafe serving croissant & creamy scrambled eggs

Located in Tanjong Pagar is a new cafe called Haven Coffee.

Soft launched on Oct. 6, the cafe boasts a minimalist interior with almost every piece of equipment and furniture coated in white.

The quaint cafe has a seating capacity of up to 24 pax. However, due to safe management measures, it can snuggly accommodate up to eight groups of two pax.

Opened by former % Arabica staff

The cafe is founded by a former coffee trainer of almost two years at Japanese coffee house % Arabica.

Of course, the cafe wouldn't do without its selection of coffee and tea ranging from S$4.50 to S$8.

Drinks include white coffee (S$6) and dirty matcha (S$7).

And there are non-coffee options like the strawberry matcha latte (S$8).

Coffee enthusiasts can also opt for a French press (S$7) or a pourover (S$7).

Food from S$4.20

Apart from beverages, Haven Coffee also serves pastries that are specially sourced from local bakery The Bakehaus.

This includes sweet treats like the tartelettes framboise (S$7.50) and pain au chocolate (S$4.50) as well as the trendy kouign amann (S$6).

They also have cafe grub which are prepared on the spot at Haven Coffee's open kitchen like this ham and cheese croissant (S$12).

One can add on some creamy scrambled eggs for an additional S$2.

There are also other options like this ham and cheese toasties (S$14).

You can find Haven Coffee's full menu here.

WFH-friendly

For those looking for a place to work away from home, Haven Coffee has free wifi and sockets to charge your laptops.

However, there is a dine-in time limit of one hour on weekends.

Details

124 Tanjong Pagar Road Singapore 088533

Opening hours:

Mondays to Fridays: 7:30am to 6pm

Saturdays and Sundays: 7:30am to 8pm