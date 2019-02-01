Famous Kyoto coffee shop % Arabica opening at S’pore’s Arab Street in April 2019
Wow.
Those of you who have been to % Arabica’s Kyoto outlet (or any of their international ones, really) might have noticed their snaking queues.
The good news is, they’re coming to Singapore.
In an Instagram account created for the Singapore outlet, a post on March 31 announced that the coffee shop might even as soon as “next weekend” (which we take to mean this weekend…?):
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @arabica.journal with @get_repost ・・・ Singapore, the shop construction is ready for the final check next week. If everything goes smooth, we may be able to open next weekend. We will make announcement for the opening date as soon as we can. We are looking forward to #seetheworldthroughcoffee in Singapore with you all (//∇//) *** – #ΔRΔBICΔ #arabicasingapore #arabstreet #opening #soon #seetheworldthroughcoffee
That’s if the shop’s construction goes smoothly, of course.
Founded by Japanese Kenneth Shoji, the chain’s first outlet opened in Hong Kong and has since expanded to Japan, China, Germany, France, and more.
The brand currently has 33 stores in 10 countries.
% Arabica is famous for roasting their own coffee, of which they have over two dozen varieties. Its latte art and gorgeous interior designs also fare well on Instagram.
Here’s a look at their coffee and store interiors overseas:
View this post on Instagram
– cafe latte – LOVE COFFEE – #bryantcoffee #coffee #cafelatte #coffeetime #coffeeshop #coffeestand #coffeeholic #cafe #cafetime #cafestagram #boba #tokyo #tokyodome #tokyocafe #ブライアントコーヒー #コーヒー #タピオカ #ボバ #ブラックラテ #カフェラテ #抹茶ラテ #ほうじ茶ラテ #バター #バタートースト #カフェ #カフェ巡り #東京カフェ #水道橋 #東京ドームシティ
View this post on Instagram
Better late than never. Finally made it to the Arashiyama % Arabica which I think is the most instagrammed cafe in Japan. So much zen drinking coffee here. 💆🏻♂️ #YWxKYOTO #mycoffeetour . . . . . #eeeeeats #kyotocafe #kyotocoffee #japancoffee #コーヒー #京都 #咖啡 #coffee #☕️ #food52 #coldbrew #alternativebrewing #coffeeaddict #coffeesesh #baristadaily #peoplebrewcoffee #masfotokopi #tablesituation #manmakecoffee #anakkopi #hobikopi #coffee #arabica #arabicacoffee #arashiyama
According to a post dated August 15, 2018, the chain announced that their first Singapore outlet will be located at 56 Arab Street.
More details will be released in the upcoming days.
Top image via @flyeveryweekend and @arabica.journal on Instagram
