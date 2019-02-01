fbpx

Back
﻿

Famous Kyoto coffee shop % Arabica opening at S’pore’s Arab Street in April 2019

Wow.

Mandy How | April 2, 07:28 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Those of you who have been to % Arabica’s Kyoto outlet (or any of their international ones, really) might have noticed their snaking queues.

The good news is, they’re coming to Singapore.

In an Instagram account created for the Singapore outlet, a post on March 31 announced that the coffee shop might even as soon as “next weekend” (which we take to mean this weekend…?):

That’s if the shop’s construction goes smoothly, of course.

Founded by Japanese Kenneth Shoji, the chain’s first outlet opened in Hong Kong and has since expanded to Japan, China, Germany, France, and more.

The brand currently has 33 stores in 10 countries.

% Arabica is famous for roasting their own coffee, of which they have over two dozen varieties. Its latte art and gorgeous interior designs also fare well on Instagram.

Here’s a look at their coffee and store interiors overseas:

View this post on Instagram

待ちが必要なコーヒー

A post shared by 명효은 he.m (@mhyooooo) on

According to a post dated August 15, 2018, the chain announced that their first Singapore outlet will be located at 56 Arab Street.

More details will be released in the upcoming days.

Top image via @flyeveryweekend and @arabica.journal on Instagram

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

228 accidents involving PMDs were reported in 2017 & 2018: Khaw Boon Wan

Of these 228 cases, 196 of them reported injuries.

April 2, 07:13 pm

Nas Daily hosting free meet-up in S'pore on Saturday, April 20

Meet him and maybe get hired.

April 2, 06:43 pm

Dog trainer in S'pore allegedly injured puppy after pinning it to the ground during training

The pup was eventually discharged from the vet clinic four days later.

April 2, 06:40 pm

Tourists barred from Indonesian island for a year after 41 Komodo dragons were stolen & sold on Facebook

The island is the only place in the world where visitors can view the giant reptiles in their natural habitats.

April 2, 06:03 pm

Japanese father & daughter explodes watermelon with about 800 rubber bands, goes viral internationally

Good bonding time.

April 2, 05:43 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close