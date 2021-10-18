Cake shaped as Good Morning Towel on sale for S$13.50 in Hong Kong

The Good Morning Towel has gone from functional -- designer brand looks -- to iconic -- photography -- and now an aesthetic.

The culinary scene has decided to hop on the bandwagon as a roll cake is now shaped like the Good Morning Towel.

Touted as the "True Towel Cake" in Chinese, it displays the recognisable red Chinese characters and blue border stamped on its surface.

Measuring around 11cm in length and 8cm in diameter, the roll cake is made with white chocolate.

Available in Hong Kong

Unfortunately, the cake that is made from scratch is not available in Singapore.

Selling at a discounted price of HK$78 (S$13.53) instead of its usual price of HK$98 (S$17), it is only available in Hong Kong at the moment.

For those who are hoping to pick one up on their next trip to Hong Kong, note that the cake requires an advanced order of two days due to limited quantities.

Top images by Societas Linguistica Hongkongensis.