Japanese designer brand selling scarf that looks like the Good Morning Towel

Japanese designer label Doublet appears to be selling a scarf that might look familiar to some Singaporeans.
Doublet's Fall/Winter 2020 collection
The scarf was spotted at Doublet's fall/winter 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week.
During which, Doublet created a casual eatery for its Paris Fashion Week presentation which was drawn from designer, Masayuki Ino's fond memories of family restaurants in Japan, reported Hypebeast.
Here's the scarf draped over the model's head and shoulder:
A video here:
Singaporeans might point out that the scarf looks rather similar to this:
The Good Morning Towel
The Good Morning towel has Chinese characters that translates to "Wish you a good morning".
According to Spot, the towel, usually made of cotton, were commonly used by rickshaw pullers, labourers, and coffee shop waiters to wipe off sweat.
Some stores in Singapore, such as Hardwarestore sell a packet of 12 Good Morning Towels for S$7.50.
For the Doublet scarf, however, it has a pricetag of $530, according to SGAG, although the currency is unclear.
