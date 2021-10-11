Ex-Omakase Burger chef opens stall at Beauty World food centre, prices start at S$6.20

Burger lovers in Singapore, here's a place you wouldn't want to miss.

A former head chef at Omakase Burger, Terry Tan, opened his own burger shop at Beauty World food centre last April.

Tan shared that he has always wanted to open a stall of his own. "If it can expand, of course it will be great," he told Mothership.

With the closure of the burger chain, Omakase Burgers fans can drop by Tan's burger shop to satisfy their cravings.

The burger shop sells burgers under S$8, and here's the menu:

All the patties are freshly prepared and made from scratch by Tan.

Tan will buy the raw ingredients then mince the meat in stall.

He shared with Mothership that his beef patty is made of "New Zealand beef parts", but he cannot disclose further details.

Tan added that his beef patty is made of purely minced beef with no other added stuff like herbs, eggs, breadcrumbs but with seasonings of salt and crushed black pepper.

Besides beef, chicken and mushroom patties, there is also Truffle Mozzarella Cheese Burger that you can order for S$9.90, according to 8days

However, Tan said that the Truffle Mozzarella Cheese Burger is likely to sell out by tomorrow (Oct. 12) as he had "only a few pieces left".

Last December, Tan also launched a special fish burger which is now not available.

For those who are interested to try the burgers at Burger House, you can also pre-order your meal by calling or sending a WhatsApp message to Burger House at 9753 7859.

Besides the items, do mention the time you wish to collect so that Tan has enough time to prepare.

For bulk orders, such as more than 10 burgers, Tan will need to be informed at least two hours prior to collection so that he can check the availability of ingredients and make the necessary arrangements.

Details

Address: #04-42, Beauty World Food Centre, 144 Upp Bukit Timah Rd, S588177

Opening hours: 11am-8pm, daily (last order 7.30pm)

Top image via Google Maps