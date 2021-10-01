Back

Omakase Burger to close all outlets in S'pore by Oct. 27

Not a goodbye, though.

Fasiha Nazren | October 01, 2021, 07:03 PM

Omakase Burger is closing all of its outlets between Oct. 25 and 27, 2021.

The homegrown burger chain made the announcement via an Instagram post on Oct. 1.

Not a "goodbye"

According to the Instagram post, the closure is "not 'goodbye' but simply 'see you later'".

However, there is no indication when or where it will return.

The flagship restaurant at Orchard Central will open till Oct. 25, 2021.

The neighbourhood outlets at Bukit Timah, Bedok, [email protected] and East Coast will open till Oct. 27, 2021.

Started in 2012

The closure comes close to a year since it opened its flagship store at Orchard Central, following the closure of multi-dining concept Picnic.

Omakase Burger is known for its smashburgers.

Omakase Burger opened its first outlet nine years ago in 2012 and since then, they have opened other outlets in the neighbourhood, including the pocket-friendlier Omakase Express.

Top image from @veryownfooddiary and @omakase.burger on Instagram.

