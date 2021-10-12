Breakfast Club opens new all-day breakfast & rosti joint at Holland Village with retro diner interior

Here's some good news for those who live in the west: A brand new all-day western breakfast and rosti joint has landed at Lorong Liput.

Breakfast Club at Lorong Liput

The Breakfast Club is not new to the western breakfast scene – you may have heard of the stall located in a coffeeshop at Kovan.

A second Lorong Liput branch has been opened on Oct. 11. However, what sets the Lorong Liput outlet apart from its coffeeshop stall predecessor is an expanded menu.

The menu boasts more breakfast options, new light bites, beverages, and even a milkshake category.

Those who enjoy the pasta dishes at Kovan may be disappointed to hear that the Breakfast Club at Lorong Liput does not serve pasta dishes like the Aglio Olio and Cream Pasta, though.

Nevertheless, here are some of the new menu items served at Lorong Liput:

"Heavy Weight" category

Fried Chicken & Waffle (S$11.90)

Fried Chicken served atop waffles with a sunny side up is a classic Southern American dish providing a mix of sweet and savoury.

All Star Plate with French Toast (S$12.90)

A hearty combination of all the standard breakfast accoutrements: bratwurst sausage, bacon, tater tots, scrambled eggs, baked beans, cherry tomatoes and sautéed mushrooms, with a choice of sliced garlic toast, or french toast.

Customers can also opt for sourdough, or pancakes, but it will come at an additional dollar.

Grilled Cheese Sando (S$9.90)

Under the menu's "Heavy Weight" category is the Grilled Cheese Sando (S$9.90) which consists of a mix of shredded cheddar and mozzarella, American cheese and beef chilli betwixt two slices of grilled garlic sourdough bread.

"Light Weight" category

Shakshuka (S$7.90)

The Shakshuka (S$7.90) can be found under the "Light Weight" category on the menu. The dish comprises a sous vide egg on top of a spicy beef tomato relish, and is served with a slice of garlic sourdough bread.

French Toast (S$8.90)

This appears to be a jazzed-up version of the French Toast (S$3.5) served at Kovan, which comes with berry compote and slices of banana.

Eggs Potato Purée (S$7.90)

Other new dishes to look out for are the Country Fried Chicken & Mash, Smash Burger (S$12.90), U.F.O. Plate (S$9.90) and Mac & Cheese (S$7.90), amongst others.

Drinks offerings

Under the Lorong Liput outlet's drinks offerings, there are two categories: Beverages, and more notably Milkshakes.

There are three sub-categories within the "Beverages" category: Refreshers, Coffee and Tea.

Here's what their Iced Pink Lemonade (S$3.90) looks like:

Vintage diner interior

Perhaps the most immediate difference between the new outlet and the original stall is the appearance.

Unlike the original stall's shared space at Kovan, the new outlet occupies an entire unit along Lorong Liput.

The outlet's interior is designed and decorated to resemble a retro American diner.

The interior features black-and-white tiled floors, a warm colour palette with red and yellow, a jukebox, neon light signage, and mustard yellow booth-like seats.

Similar to what you see at Joji's Diner — also operated by the same folks.

Menu

If you're heading down, here's the new outlet's menu :

Breakfast Club at Lorong Liput

Address: 17A Lorong Liput, Singapore 277731

Opening hours: 10:30am to 10pm daily

Nearest MRT station: Holland Village

Breakfast Club at Kovan:

Free things here 📣❗️ Hi there! Are you a small-business owner of an existing/upcoming F&B concept/space in Singapore? Email us at [email protected] with more information (introduction, menu, photos etc.) on your business for potential editorial (free!) coverage. While it is not possible for us to respond to each and every one of you due to our limited manpower, rest assured that each pitch will be carefully read through and considered. See you in our inbox!

Top image from Breakfast Club/Facebook, bendame/Instagram.