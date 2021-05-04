Back

Kovan coffeeshop stall has all-day Western breakfasts with creamy scrambled eggs & rosti under S$10

Rosti, pancakes, eggs and more.

Tanya Ong | May 04, 2021, 11:49 AM

Those living around Kovan might have heard of this gem of a place selling all-day breakfasts under S$10.

All-day breakfasts

Opened in 2020, Breakfast Club serves up a range of cafe-style breakfasts at wallet-friendly prices from a coffeeshop at 941 Upper Serangoon Road.

On their menu are items like breakfast plates involving eggs, sausages, pancakes and hash browns.

Rosti is also available from S$5.90 (plain), S$7.90 (with egg), and S$8.90 (with sausage and egg), according to photos of menus seen online.

Photo via Breakfast Club/FB.

Hungry diners can opt for a Breakfast Plate set at S$9.90, consisting of french toast, sausage, scrambled eggs, baked beans, cherry tomatoes, hash brown and bacon.

Photo via Breakfast Club/FB.

Pancakes and french toast are also available from S$3.90 and S$3.50 respectively.

Diners can also choose to customise their plates by adding various sides, such as eggs (scrambled or sunny side-up), sausage, hash brown or baked beans.

Photo via Breakfast Club/FB.

Omelette is a new menu offering:

Photo via Breakfast Club/FB.

Other than breakfast food, the stall also serves up other mains such as chicken chop and grilled fish.

The coffee shop where the stall is located at also has other food such as dry chilli ban mian.

Photo via Google Streetview.

bendame/Instagram.

A word of caution, though: The place is often described to be quite crowded, especially during weekends, so be prepared to queue and/or split up your dining group.

The Breakfast Club's Instagram page also advises customers to "avoid peak hours by coming at night".

The Breakfast Club

Address: 941 Upper Serangoon Rd, Singapore 534709

Opening Hours: 9:15am to 9pm, daily

Top photo via djxiaosin/Instagram, bendame/Instagram.

