Bloomberg forum delegates can dine in groups of 5 at designated S'pore restaurants: EDB, STB

Delegates for the upcoming Bloomberg New Economy Forum (NEF) in November will be allowed to dine in groups of up to five.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and the Economic Development Board (EDB) confirmed this in a joint statement issued on Oct. 24, explaining that event attendees are subject to "stricter protocols" such as daily Covid-19 testing.

The agencies explained:

"The protocols for NEF are similar to the current arrangements for all MICE events and wedding receptions in Singapore where meals in groups of five are permitted within the designated event venue with safe distancing in place. In fact, vaccinated attendees at wedding receptions are exempt from pre-event testing, participants at NEF are not."

Outside of pre-designated venues and restaurants, however, NEF attendees will have to abide by the prevailing safe management measures in Singapore, including the two-person rule for meals, said the joint statement.

Attendees are subject to "stricter protocols"

The Straits Times (ST) first reported on Oct. 24 that the foreign delegates can dine together in groups of up to five.

A note from EDB chairman Beh Swan Gin to delegates revealed that venues and restaurants the delegates will dine at have been pre-designated, and are made exclusive for the event, ST reported.

The delegates will be subjected to other stringent restrictions.

The delegates must also be fully vaccinated and undergo daily pre-event testing on the days of the forum, which will last from Nov. 16 to Nov. 19.

Local delegates are expected to undergo daily pre-event testing as well.

Non-delegates who go for meals and events at these designated locations are required to undergo a pre-event test and have a negative result.

These stricter protocols were also mentioned in EDB and STB's joint statement on Oct. 24.

However, according to Beh's note, NEF delegates who apply for an authorised letter of entry can enter Singapore from any country regardless of travel history, and arrive on any commercial flight or private jet.

They will take a PCR test on-arrival in Singapore, and should they test negative, will be exempted from quarantine.

Current two-person dine in rule

STB and EDB added that raising the dine-in group capacity to five was allowed considering the added requirements, in their statement to ST.

Currently, the maximum group size for social gatherings and dining in stands at two people, and this restriction was recently extended for four more weeks till Nov. 21, with a review scheduled to take place at the two week mark, based on the community situation then.

As such, the delegates are also required to abide by these restrictions when outside of the forum's designated venues and restaurants.

Delegates are free to attend meetings and company visits outside the NEF, ST reported.

The agencies said in their joint statement that STB "continues to work closely with the Ministry of Health and other agencies to develop and finetune health and safety protocols under its MICE pilots for business conferences and exhibitions."

They added that events such as Gamescom Asia and a Leadership Summit involving several business associations had been recently held under this pilot.

"It is important that MICE events are able to resume progressively in a safe, trusted and innovative manner as such events will help Singapore regain our relevance as a leading business hub, and preserve local jobs and businesses," said the joint statement.

About the NEF

This is the fourth iteration of the annual NEF, which aims to facilitate "face-to-face discussions among world leaders in plenary sessions and intimate breakouts".

This year's forum's plenary panel sessions and breakout discussions are built around the themes of Rebuilding the Global Economy, Innovating Out of Crisis and Navigating a Divided World.

Speakers include Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, among others.

ST reported that over 300 participants from 51 countries are expected to attend.

Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong said:

"The Bloomberg New Economy Forum is an important event for Singapore as it brings key government, business and thought leaders together to address challenges of the future, share ideas and discuss solutions. Singapore is pleased to host the event here physically despite the pandemic, affirming Singapore's role as a leading business events capital, and a global node for MICE and businesses. The Government will continue to support the MICE industry as it adapts and transforms to unlock new value and business opportunities. We are working with the Bloomberg team to ensure a safe and fruitful forum."

